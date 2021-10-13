Illinois farmers are closer to completing the harvest

There were 4.2 days suitable for field work during the week ending October 10, 2021. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.8 degrees, 12.2 above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.88 inches, 0.21 above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short, 17 percent short, 74 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Corn harvested for grain reached 55 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 46 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 23 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 20 percent excellent. Soybeans turning color reached 97 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 96 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 87 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 89 percent. Soybeans harvested reached 43 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 45 percent. Soybeans condition was rated 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 22 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted reached 21 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 32 percent. Winter wheat emerged reached 7 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 8 percent.