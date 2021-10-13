CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC Tourism is Up But Can’t Compete with Slow Office Recovery

By Ted Knutson
GlobeSt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s office recovery is presenting an obstacle to a fuller CRE rebound in the metropolis, Placer.ai is reporting. While in August, NYC tourism domestic visits were up by 2.4% compared to August 2019 and city-wide retail visits were down only 5.3% in the same period, monthly office visits to an index of over 40 office towers there were still short by more than half, or 51%, in July against the July of 2019.

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Tourism
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy