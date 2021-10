The next two days are going to feel much more like Summer than Fall. Highs will climb to and above 70 for most of the area for both Monday and Tuesday where we keep sunny skies and high pressure. Make sure to have sunglasses ready to go if you are going to be out and about (or when you are heading to work). This will also be the best time to knock out any outdoor plans before the temperatures plummet by the end of the week. You will also want to move any outdoor plants indoor at some point these next couple days.

WEATHER ・ 21 HOURS AGO