Maaco Rises 21 Spots In 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 List

By Maaco Collision Repair, Auto Painting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE - Maaco, America’s body shop, has moved up 21 places in this year’s Franchise Times magazine’s Top 400, the most comprehensive ranking of franchise systems in the United States. Maaco was ranked 143rd, up from the 164th position in 2020. Maaco successfully navigated...

