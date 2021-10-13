Gold Star Chili Named Member of Franchise Times Top 400 List for 2021

RE/MAX is recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand in the prestigious ranking. October 05, 2021 // Franchising.com // DENVER - RE/MAX® was recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand for the 13th year in a row in the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 survey. Previously named the Franchise Times Top 200+® ranking, this year, the annual survey named more of the largest franchise systems in the United States, ranked by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance, to the respected list. Systemwide sales is defined as the total sales for both franchise and company units.

