Cincinnati, OH

Gold Star Chili Named Member of Franchise Times Top 400 List for 2021

Gold Star Chili
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI, Ohio - Gold Star Chili, Cincinnati’s hometown favorite fast-casual chili restaurant, is proud to be included for the second consecutive year in the Franchise Times Top 400 list. Having advanced 15 spots from last year’s position, Gold Star Chili has been recognized as a best-performing franchise for its commitment to growth, tenacity, and innovation.

#Franchising#Franchisees#Food Drink#The Franchise Times#Gold Star Chili#Gsr Brands#Covid
