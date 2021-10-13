How to Break a Phone Addiction

Have you ever felt like you are getting in your own way? You may be sabotaging yourself. This can happen when an individual has a goal that is outside of their comfort zone and the fight or flight responses are activated, trying to return the mind to the safety of that zone. Self-sabotaging can also occur when we enter new territory, whether it be a new relationship or a new position at work. You might be very grateful for these new achievements, but you have unsettled feelings. Like, what if it all goes wrong or thinking things along the lines of I do not deserve this. It is the fear of not being in that comfort zone anymore and being in a realm of unknown potential. It is the fear of failure. Self-sabotage also has to do with confidence and how we perceive our own self-worth. As they say, we are our own biggest enemy. How can we recognize this behavior? And how do we end this cycle of self-sabotage or self-destruction?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO