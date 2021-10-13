Clarion Hospital receives food service recognition

Trinity Health and 10 members of its robotic surgical team were recognized for achievements in the field of robotic surgery. Intuitive, a global leader in robotic-assisted surgery, presented Trinity Health an award for performing over 2,000 procedures since launching its da Vinci® robotic surgery program in 2010. Individual surgeons also received awards for achieving milestones in the number of da Vinci procedures. They included: Ob/Gyns Dr. David Amsbury, Dr. Heather Bedell, Dr. Timothy Bedell, Dr. David Billings, Dr. Jessie Fauntleroy, and Dr. Jennifer Johnson; and general surgeons Dr. Jerel Brandt, Dr. Robert Guttormson, Dr. Dustin Evans, and Dr. Nancy Longfors. The da Vinci system allows surgeons to perform minimally-invasive procedures using enhanced imagery and precise movements. Benefits include small incisions, shorter or no hospital stay, and faster recovery.
Comments / 0