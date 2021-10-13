CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarion, PA

Clarion Hospital receives food service recognition

By EVANNE GAREIS L-V Staff Writer
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARION – This past Monday, Butler Health System Clarion Hospital received a bronze-level recognition for achieving food, beverage and procurement standards throughout the hospital’s food management system. “BHS Food Institute is being recognized by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) and the Good Food, Healthy Hospitals (GFHH)...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Courier-Express

Clarion Hospital begins Emergency Room project

CLARION – Butler Health System has begun construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the Emergency Department at Clarion Hospital. The multi-million dollar complete redesign and expansion will result in a modern layout, improved patient flow and improved safety and privacy. “The Clarion Hospital team partnered with The DesignGroup...
CLARION, PA
Des Moines Business Record

Klingbeil receives 2021 Hospital Hero Award

Medical director of pediatric rehabilitation medicine at ChildServe, Blank Children’s Hospital and MercyOne Children’s Hospital, with the 2021 Hospital Hero Award. Since 2007, the award has recognized health care providers who have selflessly served their hospitals and communities throughout their careers. Klingbeil, the only board-certified pediatric physiatrist in the state, was presented the award during the Iowa Hospital Association’s annual meeting on Oct. 6. “Dr. Klingbeil is an expert in his field and fosters a collaborative team-based culture,” said Dr. Teri Wahlig, ChildServe CEO and chair of the Iowa Pediatric Healthcare Collaborative. “He describes himself as the conductor, bringing out the best in others to achieve greatness. He envisions a health care system that brings the best of our community’s resources together to improve population health.”
HEALTH SERVICES
Caledonian Record-News

North Country Hospital Receives CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired Recognition Again

North Country Hospital has been awarded The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Digital Health Most Wired recognition for the sixth consecutive year. The national program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
HEALTH SERVICES
stateofreform.com

Park City hospital receives $7.5 million gift to enhance preventative health services for residents, underserved populations

Intermountain Park City Hospital will expand wellness services and preventive medicine to Park City area residents and underserved populations thanks to a $7.5 million gift from the Jerry A. and Kathleen A. Grundhofer Family Foundation. The donation to Intermountain Foundation will support Intermountain Park City Hospital in three key areas:...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Clarion, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Clarion, PA
Health
Park Record

Park City Hospital receives $7.5M injection

Park City Hospital recently received a $7.5 million injection to its preventive health programs, a donation that officials say will enable the hospital to expand some specialty services to traditionally underserved populations. The hospital’s Live Well Center, which will be expanded using the donation, offers more than a dozen services,...
PARK CITY, UT
McPherson Sentinel

Area hospitals receive 'Frontline' funding

Area hospitals are receiving financial aid as part of the Frontline Hospital Workers Retention Plan — funding allocated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee. Gov. Laura Kelly this week announced the total allocation amounts for each hospital participating in the $50 million plan. “This $50 million will...
HEALTH SERVICES
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia hospitals receive a financial boost

CHARLESTON — About $17 million will be distributed to hospitals around West Virginia to support overtime, temporary staffing and retention bonuses as part of the first round of the Saving Our Care initiative. Gov. Jim Justice announced the program last month to assist hospitals and nursing homes dealing with the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Holland Sentinel

Zeeland Community Hospital earns recognition for stroke care

ZEELAND — Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital received a Primary Stroke Certification from the Joint Commission, recognizing the hospital’s ability to care for stroke patients. The certification was announced Oct. 11 and was awarded following an evaluation by The Joint Commission, which included an on-site survey in July. Zeeland Community...
ZEELAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Food Preparation#Bhs Food Institute#Hap#The Good Food#Gfhh
Minot Daily News

Trinity receives recognition for robotic surgery

Trinity Health and 10 members of its robotic surgical team were recognized for achievements in the field of robotic surgery. Intuitive, a global leader in robotic-assisted surgery, presented Trinity Health an award for performing over 2,000 procedures since launching its da Vinci® robotic surgery program in 2010. Individual surgeons also received awards for achieving milestones in the number of da Vinci procedures. They included: Ob/Gyns Dr. David Amsbury, Dr. Heather Bedell, Dr. Timothy Bedell, Dr. David Billings, Dr. Jessie Fauntleroy, and Dr. Jennifer Johnson; and general surgeons Dr. Jerel Brandt, Dr. Robert Guttormson, Dr. Dustin Evans, and Dr. Nancy Longfors. The da Vinci system allows surgeons to perform minimally-invasive procedures using enhanced imagery and precise movements. Benefits include small incisions, shorter or no hospital stay, and faster recovery.
DA VINCI
valleyjournal.net

MMFEC receives $100,000 grant for Food Box Program

News from Mission West Community Development Partners. RONAN – The Mission Mountain Food Enterprise Center (MMFEC) has received a $100,000 grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to support its Food Box Program. The Local Food for Local Families: Montana SNAP Food Box Pilot Project provides fresh, high-quality food items from Montana producers and processors to families with low incomes in Western Montana. Through this pilot, boxes of local foods sourced from the Western Montana Growers Cooperative are made available weekly for purchase with SNAP or cash at Camas Organic Market in Hot Springs, Arlee Community Development Corporation in Arlee, and Farm Hands Nourish the Flathead in Columbia Falls. If purchasing with SNAP, families receive an instant Double SNAP Dollar match through a partnership with the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition.
RONAN, MT
thevillagereporter.com

Village Of Montpelier Receives Safety Recognition

COLUMBUS, OH: Montpelier Municipal Utilities was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2021 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. Montpelier Municipal Utilities received an AMP Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries. “Safety...
MONTPELIER, OH
Mining Journal

Families to receive more food assistance

MARQUETTE — All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in nearly 700,000 households will receive additional food...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
Times-Leader

St. Clairsville utilities department receives recognition

COLUMBUS — St. Clairsville Light & Power was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2021 American Municipal Power Annual Conference. St. Clairsville Light & Power received an AMP System Improvement Honorable Mention in recognition of the Barlowe Rebuild project, which involved the reconstruction of a vital power line along a new route to better serve housing developments and existing customers in the city. The original line, which was constructed in the 1970s, was replaced with new poles, lines, reclosers and section fuses in an area that is free of trees and that offers better access to line crews.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy