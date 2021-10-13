CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

 5 days ago
Ontario County Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 12, as well as 3 new deaths related to COVID-19.

5 of the new cases are in people under the age of 18.

35 new recoveries have been reported.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 120.

The county remains in the High category for transmission.

