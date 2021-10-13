Ontario County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Ontario County Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 12, as well as 3 new deaths related to COVID-19.

5 of the new cases are in people under the age of 18.

35 new recoveries have been reported.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 120.

The county remains in the High category for transmission.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Meteorologists join Farmer’s Almanac predicting cold, snowy winter that begins in November

Winter is coming sooner than expected for the northeast. October has been spent with lots of sunshine and temperatures ‘above ...

Social Security will get a 5.9% Cost of Living Adjustment for 2022. The $92 per month adjustment will be the ...

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has announced that oil prices could reach as high as $100 per barrel. The ...