CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua man charged after stealing over $5,000 dollars from an elderly local resident

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4gIl_0cPn1Wqx00

A Canandaigua man has been arrested for stealing over $5,000 dollars from an elderly Canandaigua resident.

On Oct. 7 around 4:06 p.m. the City of Canandaigua Police Department arrested Dustin R. Skuse, 34, of Canandaigua, for grand larceny in the third degree.

Between February and May of 2021, Skuse allegedly financially exploited an elderly local resident and stole $5,450.15.

Skuse was already in custody with the Department of Corrections for a parole violation from a previous conviction.

He was taken to the City of Canandaigua Police Department and processed without incident before being taken to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and scheduled to be released from DOC custody Oct. 14.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has announced that oil prices could reach as high as $100 per barrel. The ...

Meteorologists join Farmer’s Almanac predicting cold, snowy winter that begins in November

Winter is coming sooner than expected for the northeast. October has been spent with lots of sunshine and temperatures ‘above ...

Social Security will get a 5.9% Cost of Living Adjustment for 2022. The $92 per month adjustment will be the ...

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Webster man accused of drunk driving in Penn Yan

Police say a Webster man was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the village of Penn Yan. Ryan Malley, 22, of Penn Yan was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and two equipment violations after a traffic stop where he failed field sobriety tests. Police noticed the odor of...
WEBSTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to DWI charge in Milo

Deputies say a Penn Yan man was taken into custody on DWI charges after a traffic stop on Friday around 1:30 a.m. It happened on State Route 54A, according to deputies. They allege that Johnathan Folts was charged with driving while intoxicated and will appear in local court at a later date.
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
FingerLakes1.com

Police investigate possible shooting in Auburn

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. Details were limited, but police said they were asking for the public’s help involving a possible shooting that happened on Barber Street. Police said it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked...
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Doc#Farmer S Almanac#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy