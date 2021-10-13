Canandaigua man charged after stealing over $5,000 dollars from an elderly local resident

A Canandaigua man has been arrested for stealing over $5,000 dollars from an elderly Canandaigua resident.

On Oct. 7 around 4:06 p.m. the City of Canandaigua Police Department arrested Dustin R. Skuse, 34, of Canandaigua, for grand larceny in the third degree.

Between February and May of 2021, Skuse allegedly financially exploited an elderly local resident and stole $5,450.15.

Skuse was already in custody with the Department of Corrections for a parole violation from a previous conviction.

He was taken to the City of Canandaigua Police Department and processed without incident before being taken to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and scheduled to be released from DOC custody Oct. 14.

