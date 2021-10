Over the years, “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler has endeared himself to his fans. But Winkler sees it as a must for him to do. Winkler, who famously played Arthur Fonzarelli or “The Fonz” on the ABC sitcom, has stayed busy playing other characters on TV. For him, it doesn’t matter if a fan saw him on “Happy Days” or “Arrested Development.” He wants to let them know how much they mean to him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO