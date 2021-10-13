Study Finds An Increase In Bad Driving Habits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you came across an empty shelf while shopping over the weekend, you came face to face with the supply chain issue. There is plenty of supply and plenty of demand, but the issue with getting things to consumers starts with a shortage of truck drivers.
From the cab of his rig at the Northbound I-79 Bridgeville Rest Area, Gaston Dabre out of Casper, Wyoming says, “We do need help. There is a lot of work out there, and only a few drivers.”
The supply chain issues may be the most evident with all those ships off the west...
