CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Study Finds An Increase In Bad Driving Habits

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it feels like the roads are a little more careless and a little more dangerous, one recent study found that 1/3 of drivers have admitted to picking up bad habits. KDKA's John Shumway has the story.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Shortage Of Truck Drivers A Leading Cause Behind Supply Chain Issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you came across an empty shelf while shopping over the weekend, you came face to face with the supply chain issue. There is plenty of supply and plenty of demand, but the issue with getting things to consumers starts with a shortage of truck drivers. From the cab of his rig at the Northbound I-79 Bridgeville Rest Area, Gaston Dabre out of Casper, Wyoming says, “We do need help. There is a lot of work out there, and only a few drivers.” The supply chain issues may be the most evident with all those ships off the west...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Survey Finds Bad Habits In Drivers Have Increased Over The Past Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Does it seem like driving these days is different than before the pandemic? Does it feel more hazardous? A recent survey of drivers found most of us see the bad habits in others and reluctantly admit we’ve picked up a few ourselves. Those who spend their lives on the road say there is no doubt the carelessness dynamic has definitely gone up. “Honestly, people just don’t care about any other drivers out on the road beside themselves,” says Brittany Clair of Ultimate Defensive Driving. “Distractions are a really big part of why people are driving so terribly now.” In the...
TRAFFIC
wbtw.com

Drive-thru orders took longer, were less accurate compared to 2020, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Drive-thru orders on average took longer in 2021 than 2020, but were also more likely to be wrong, according to a study. The study, conducted by SeeLevel HX, compared drive-thru speed of service, accuracy, customer service, and food quality at 1,492 drive-thrus across the United States between July and early August. There were 10 brands included in the study:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy