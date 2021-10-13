CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Mt. Hebron boys soccer shuts out Wilde Lake for seventh straight win | Howard County sports roundup

By Jacob Calvin Meyer
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 6 days ago
Mt. Hebron's Jimmy Linsenmeyer (right) runs past a Wilde Lake player in the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Wildecats on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy of Jenise Dunn)

This past spring, the Mt. Hebron boys soccer team won its first eight games of the COVID-shortened season before losing in the county tournament.

This fall, Hebron’s first loss came much earlier, as the Vikings fell to Centennial 1-0 in their second game of the season.

However, coach Mike Linsenmeyer’s squad hasn’t lost since, as the Vikings defeated host Wilde Lake 3-0 on Tuesday for their seventh straight victory.

Jimmy Linsenmeyer led the way with two goals, first on a penalty kick and then on a free kick. Manny Bekele also scored for Hebron, while Shalom Adja had an assist. Goalie Logan Dunn saved eight shots for his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Mt. Hebron's Jimmy Linsenmeyer (12) heads the ball during the Vikings' 3-0 win over Wilde Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy of Jenise Dunn)

Since the loss to Centennial on Sept. 14, Mt. Hebron has outscored its opponents 25-6. In that stretch, the Vikings earned blowout victories over Long Reach, Atholton and Marriotts Ridge and a one-goal triumph over River Hill, one of the few competitors for this fall’s county championship.

Mt. Hebron (7-1 county, 8-1 overall) is alone in first place in Howard County. Centennial is in second at 6-1-1, while River Hill is in third at 6-2. If Hebron wins its final three games versus Hammond (0-9), Oakland Mills (3-4-1) and Glenelg (5-2-2), the Vikings would win the county crown outright.

Mt. Hebron 3, Wilde Lake 0

Goals: MH — Jimmy Linsenmeyer 2, Manny Bekele.

Assists: MH — Shalom Adja.

Saves: MH — Logan Dunn 8.

Records: MH 7-1, 8-1; WL 2-7, 4-7.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:

Reservoir 1, Hammond 0 (OT)

Goals: Re — Evan Spann.

Assists: Re — Aquila De Carvalho.

Saves: Re — Matt Horton 2; Ha — Emmanuel Addo 19.

Halftime: 0-0.

Records: Re 6-3; Ha 0-9, 1-10.

River Hill 2, Howard 0

Goals: RH — Antonio Paulino 2.

Assists: RH — Noah Hanson, Jai Khanna.

Saves: RH — Zach Glass; Ho — Luke Ryerson 4.

Halftime: 0-0.

Records: RH 7-2, 8-3; Ho 5-4.

Centennial 4, Long Reach 0

For the second time this season, Eagles senior Eddie Aguilar scored four goals in a game to lead Centennial to victory. The midfielder scored two goals in both halves to pace the Eagles’ offense. Three of his four goals were assisted by Adam Fowble. The first time Aguilar achieved the feat was on Sept. 21 against Hammond.

Goals: C — Eddie Aguilar 4.

Assists: C — Adam Fowble 3.

Saves: C — Kartik Sullivan 1; LR — Darius Hopkins 4.

Halftime: 2-0, C.

Records: C 7-1-1, 9-2-1; LR 1-8, 2-8.

Marriotts Ridge 4, Atholton 3

Goals: MR — N/A; A — Brandon Caraballo, Josh Martins, Luke Kudwa.

Assists: MR — N/A; A — Jack Goodman, Daniel Barrett.

Records: MR 5-4; A 3-6.

Oakland Mills 1, Glenelg 1 (2OT)

Goals: G — Minni; OM — N/A.

Saves: G — Gulati 12; OM — N/A.

Halftime: 1-1.

Regulation: 1-1.

Records: OM 3-4-1, 3-6-2; G 5-2-2.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Mt. Hebron 4, Wilde Lake 0

Sinclaire Green registered her first career hat trick to lead the Vikings to the convincing win over the Wildecats. The sophomore forward scored all three goals in the first half. Jessie Barke capped off the game’s scoring with a goal in the second half. Claire Fitzsimmons and Emily Canseven totaled three saves in goal for the Vikings’ sixth shutout of the season. Hebron hasn’t allowed an opponent to score a goal in its last five games.

Goals: MH — Sinclaire Green 3, Jessie Barke.

Assists: MH — Kate Hanks 2, Solana Wynn, Emily Canseven.

Saves: MH — Claire Fitzsimmons 1, Canseven 2; WL — Hannah Lowry 15.

Halftime: 3-0, MH.

Records: MH 7-1, 7-2; WL 3-6, 4-6.

Glenelg 4, Oakland Mills 0

Stephanie Lathrop scored two first-half goals to lead Glenelg to victory. The first was unassisted in the fifth minute, while the second was assisted off a cross from Bailey Allmon. The third goal was started by Claire Stern, who found an open Symone Jenson in front of the goal for the score. The final goal happened with about seven minutes remaining when Emily Robinson scored for the third straight game by striking a free kick from near the right corner of Glenelg’s half into the upper-left 90. Bella Buscher earned her sixth shutout of the season in goal.

Goals: G — Stephanie Lathrop 2, Symone Jenson, Emily Robinson.

Assists: G — Bailey Allmon, Claire Stern.

Saves: G — Bella Buscher 0; OM — Paige Andrews 10.

Halftime: 2-0, G.

Records: G 8-1; OM 1-7, 2-7.

Reservoir 6, Hammond 0

Goals: Re — Avery Oergel 2, Sophie Davidson 2, Madi Ellis, Karis Turner.

Assists: Re — Turner, Maya Gunning, Emily Weiser, Ellis, Jules Medina.

Saves: Re — Kendall Hartman 5, Nia George 3; Ha — Angela Neira 9.

Halftime: 5-0, Re.

Records: Re 4-5, 5-6; Ha 1-8, 2-8.

River Hill 1, Howard 0

Allie Lubitz scored the game’s lone goal to lead the Hawks to the close win over the Lions. Goalie Caroline Duffy saved five shots for her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Goals: RH — Allie Lubitz.

Assists: RH — Ella Ferrer.

Saves: RH — Caroline Duffy 5; Ho — Ansley Glasgow 9.

Halftime: 1-0, RH.

Records: RH 5-3, 6-5; Ho 3-6, 4-6.

Atholton 0, Marriotts Ridge 0 (2OT)

Raiders goalie Dahlia Bedward saved 16 shots to hand the Mustangs their first result other than a victory of the season.

Saves: A — Dahlia Bedward 16; MR — N/A.

Records: A 5-2-1; MR 8-0-1, 11-0-1.

Centennial 2, Long Reach 0

Goals: C — Lauren Pellegrini, Sofia Thomas.

Assists: C — Emma Bennett, Callie LasCasas.

Halftime: 1-0, C.

Records: C 4-5; LR 2-7.

VOLLEYBALL:

Long Reach def. Wilde Lake — 3-1 [25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20]

Long Reach stats: Allison Brown (9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Sasha Koola (4 aces, 14 digs), Isabella Mora (5 aces, 14 kills, 16 digs), Hayley Norton (1 kill, 33 assists, 17 digs), Mia Rubio (2 aces, 3 assists, 23 digs), Kailey Young (2 aces, 16 kills, 15 digs).

Records: LR 2-9, 3-9; WL 0-10.

Glenelg def. Mt. Hebron — 3-0 [26-24, 25-22, 25-13]

Glenelg stats: Mackenzie Calhoun (23 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist, 1 digs), Sydney Yoon (2 aces, 11 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces), Lindsay Kelley (3 kills, 29 assists, 8 digs), Lauren Lapointe (3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig), Sarah Parker (4 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist 8 digs), Sarah Cherry (1 assist, 6 digs).

Mt. Hebron stats: Caroline Zheng (16 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist), Juliana Guzman (11 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist), Emerson Rose (9 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace), Logan Scarbath (12 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace), Ava Bradley (8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 1 dig), Jillian Shoultz (7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig).

Records: G 6-4; MH 5-6.

Howard def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-12, 25-20, 25-14]

The Lions continued their winning streak to 11 in county play with the sweep of the Scorpions. Howard was led by junior Corinne Chau and senior Tyller Williams, who tallied seven and six kills, respectively.

Howard stats: Tyller Williams (6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace), Corinne Chau (7 kills, 2 aces), Ayanna Pharoah (2 aces, 2 kills, 21 assists), Briana May (3 aces, 13 digs, 4 assists), Sophia Platt (4 aces), Alayna Drnach (4 aces), Anna Plecas (5 kills).

Records: Ho 11-0; OM 1-10.

Centennial def. Marriotts Ridge — 3-2 [25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10]

Centennial stats: Mailinh Godschall (31 kills 8 aces, 16 digs), Abi Griffin (15 kills, 2 blocks), Emma Booth (1 block), Holli Kraisser (3 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs), Kaley MacLellan (7 kills, 2 blocks), Jenny Dong (1 ace, 18 digs), Caleigh Kim (1 kill, 2 aces, 21 digs, 6 assists), Becca Donovan (1 ace), Brianna Bossom (2 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 23 digs, 47 assists).

Marriotts Ridge stats: Leah Liu (19 kills, 1 ace, 22 digs), Rhisen Davis (16 kills, 1 ace, 22 digs), Manasvi Mamilla (26 digs), Eva Hull (29 assists and 22 digs).

Records: C 9-2; MR 6-4.

Reservoir def. River Hill — 3-2

Reservoir stats: Jess Rothermel (24 assists, 11 digs), Madison Hill (9 kills, 5 digs), Kelsey Holmes (12 kills, 3 digs), Samiha Foster (20 kills, 17 digs), Anjola Omolewa (5 kills), Haley Ko (17 assists, 10 digs).

Records: Re 11-1; RH 8-3.

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
