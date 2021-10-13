GE worker files suit claiming firing from union post due to complaints about union boss

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo Schenectady General Electric main gate.

SCHENECTADY – An employee of General Electric has filed a lawsuit against the company and its union alleging he was fired from his union position for calling attention to his supervisor’s and others’ alleged improper conduct.

The employee, Jason Carron, also said his colleagues threw a nut and bolt at him, narrowly missing him, while at work on or about Dec. 27, 2019.

The lawyer for Carron filed the lawsuit against GE and the International Union of Electronic, Electrical, Salaried, Machine and Furniture Workers Communications Workers of America, Local 301, in state Supreme Court of Saratoga County, where Carron resides, on Oct. 8.

Through Rochester lawyer Eugene Welch, Carron says he was fired from the union position by GE and the union in retaliation for allegations of fraud, deceit, and dishonest conduct that Carron levied against Rob Macherone, a union business agent to whom Carron reported.

Carron, an assistant business agent for the union, said he made the complaints to three union board members.

After Carron complained about Macherone, he alleges GE and the union engaged in a “civil conspiracy” to fire him and Carron seeks compensatory damages for wrongful termination.

Emails left for union president Scott Fernandez, union vice president Marc Santamoor and union business agent Chris DaPoalo weren’t returned Tuesday.

Carron alleges Macherone called him a “scumbag” and “a piece of (expletive)” during a meeting sometime in 2018.

Carron also alleges in the lawsuit that Macherone complained to union members that Carron “talked a lot of (expletive) about him.”

In the suit, Carron said he asserted to Macherone and another union official that the union and GE start enforcing a contract statute regarding paid time to union members, which at that time was being used in ways that Carron claimed violated the contract.

On or about August 2018, Carron alleged Macherone attempted to have union reps sign an agreement that would have taken effect without a union membership vote and without board members voting their approval, which Carron said violated union bylaws. He refused to sign it.

Carron said the company and union proceeded to engage in an effort to impugn his character and justify terminating him when Macherone failed to report five days of Carron’s vacation time to human resources.

Macherone and the union treasurer overpaid Carron by issuing Carron three paychecks during a week’s time, Carron alleged.

When Carron asked why he was being overpaid, the treasurer allegedly told him he was doing what he was told.

Contact reporter Brian Lee at blee@dailygazette.net or 518-419-9766.

Correction 10/13 7:54 a.m.: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the extent of his alleged termination. The suit contends he was terminated from his union position only, not both his union post and regular position.

