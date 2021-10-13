CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Paid Service Gives the Best Script Coverage? We Tested Three Popular Options

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you pay for screenwriting coverage, where should you spend your money?. If you're a writer trying to break into Hollywood, eventually, you're going to turn to one of those online services to try to get your script in front of the town. There are a lot of them out there. Some make promises that industry executives will have access to them, some have mailing lists, while others provide a conversation of the pros and cons of the script and suggestions for what to do next.

