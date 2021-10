Kevin Fixler reports on a dilemma facing transportation planners in Idaho as Congress considers the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act. If the funding package passes and becomes law, it would guarantee Idaho billions of dollars over the next five years toward roads, bridges and other major infrastructure projects. Tens of millions of dollars for expansions of the state’s broadband internet and electric vehicle charging networks are also part of the hefty package, as is almost $200 million toward public transit improvements, according to a White House fact sheet.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO