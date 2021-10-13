CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You thought the oil spill was bad? In LA, toxic waste is everywhere

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — In a bad way, a very bad way, the Huntington Beach oil spill is the enviro-disaster equivalent of the giant panda. The oil spill is of course many things that the hugely adorable panda is not. The oil spill is not cute. It is not charismatic. But it is the big event, the photo-compelling thing that commands news airtime and elbows into social media.

arcamax.com

NASA turns technology back toward Earth to focus on climate change

LOS ANGELES — After decades of gazing into space, NASA is turning its technology back toward Earth to study the effects of drought, fire and climate change on the Blue Planet. At the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge last Thursday, scientists and state officials gathered to discuss how...
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
capitalandmain.com

The Aftermath of The Huntington Beach Oil Spill

Photojournalist Christian Monterrosa visited the shorelines of Huntington Beach, CA this past weekend to document the aftermath of a major oil pipeline leak off the coast of Orange County. Officials have estimated that between 24,700 and 131,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean. As of Monday, Oct. 11,...
Ventura County Reporter

“SIGNS OF TOXICITY” | CSUCI, CFROG team up to examine oil spill impacts on invertebrates

Pictured: Jimmy Young (left) and Dr. Sean Anderson show the bags of oil collected from the Huntington Beach oil spill. Oct. 5, 2021. Photo submitted. Late on Saturday, Oct. 9 and into Sunday, Oct. 10, word of the Huntington Beach oil spill began to spread. So far, reports of 155,000 gallons of oil being released dominate a discussion about impacts to birds, fish and marine mammals. The current thinking as to the cause is that a large tanker ship’s anchor pulled a seafloor oil pipeline, causing the pipe to split, releasing oil into the ocean. Beaches have since reopened.
citywatchla.com

Oil spill increases pressure on Newsom

The cause of the rupture is still under investigation, but it may be the anchor of a cargo ship, dozens of which are stranded off the Southern California coast because of bottlenecks at major ports. As efforts to minimize the oil spill’s damages continue, its political impact has been immediate,...
WDEF

Oil spill sidelines surfers in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Huntington Beach is still reeling from last week’s underwater pipeline leak that spilled crude into the Pacific Ocean off Southern California. The spill of at least 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons of crude has kept the ocean off limits for a week...
KABC

Oil Spill News Roundup

(Huntington Beach, CA) — The size of the Southern California oil leak may be much smaller than first feared. Coast Guard officials say it might be less than 30-thousand gallons. That’s still a big spill, but much smaller than a recent estimate of 144-thousand gallons. On Thursday afternoon, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said that lower figure seems like a better reflection of what they’re seeing. While some wildlife has been killed, the numbers aren’t as large as first feared.
CBS LA

Volume Of Huntington Beach Oil Spill Likely Much Smaller Than Originally Thought

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities Thursday indicated that the volume of the Orange County oil spill caused by a ruptured pipeline may be significantly less than originally estimated. A sign just south of the Huntington Beach Pier lets beachgoers know that the shoreline and water are closed due to the oil spill. October 7, 2021. (Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register/Getty Images) Earlier in the week, officials had said that the amount of oil spill may be as high as 144,000 gallons. However, on Thursday, officials said it may be under 30,000 gallons. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore...
thethreetomatoes.com

LA LIFE INSIDERS GUIDE: Tailgate Jam, Halloween Fun, CicLAvia, Oil Spill Help

The beautiful Stinky Flowers now blooming are welcoming you today, Tomatoes. Help rebuild Paramount Ranch by having a blast at the “Tailgate Jam” Music Fest. “Boo at the Zoo” on the eastside of town and “Nights of the Jack” out in Calabasas are hauntingly good fun. Ever wish some of our streets were car free? Well, that wish is granted with “CicLAvia’s Heart of LA”. And as Southern California faces an environmental crisis along our beautiful coastline, “Sea and Sage Audubon” is there to help, Gals.
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Orange County oil spill: Letters

I’ve had a number of political highs in my life, but none have come close to when I represented four beach cities (San Clemente, Laguna, Newport and Huntington Beach) and the Orange County Supervisors in the “No on Offshore Oil Drilling” campaign in 1985. Back then, the Reagan administration had its sights set on drilling off the California coastline, so when 22 local Republican mayors publicly rebuked the idea here in Orange County, I knew our collective mission to protect the ocean and local beaches for future generations was secure. That is, until this past weekend’s oil spill affecting Huntington Beach, Newport and Laguna. It pains me beyond words to read about the ecological disaster that has killed wildlife and forced beaches to close. I was a junior at USC when the massive 1969 oil spill turned Santa Barbara beaches black with tar balls. Its impact was felt for decades. I know Rep. Michelle Steel has sent a letter to President Biden requesting a major disaster declaration for Orange County. As far as I am concerned, word from the White House can’t come soon enough.
BBC

California oil: Search for cause in crude oil spill

Clean-ups are ongoing after 126,000 gallons of oil spilled in California. The cause of the spill is still unknown. An environmental watchdog suspects ships nearby may have dropped anchors that created the 13-inch split on the side of the leaking pipe.
