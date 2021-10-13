These are the top 25 highest-paid athletes in Tampa Bay
After bringing three championships to the area within 10 months, Tampa Bay has taken on the nickname “Champa Bay.”. The run started with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in the 2019-2020 Covid-riddled season and another title in 2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers matched this success after acquiring Tom Brady out of free agency, making a run to Super Bowl LV as a wild-card team, and beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Raymond James by a score of 31-9.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0