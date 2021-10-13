The Phantom of the Open LFF Premiere Interviews – Mark Rylance, Craig Roberts & more

Focus Features has set a moderate release for The Outfit on Feb. 25, 2022. The pic reps Oscar winner Graham Moore’s directorial debut, and follows Leonard, played by Oscar winner Mark Rylance, an English tailor who used to craft suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he’s ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: A family of vicious gangsters. Maze Runner actor Dylan O’Brien also stars. Moore, who won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for The Imitation Game, co-wrote the screenplay with actor/writer Johnathan McClain (Mad Men). The cast also includes Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) Johnny Flynn (Emma), Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) and Simon Russell Beale (The Hollow Crown). Producers are Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson. Focus currently has Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter on PVOD and theaters; the pic having grossed over $2.6M. Universal’s specialty distribution label has Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho opening on Oct. 29; the pic being 69% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO