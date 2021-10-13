CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech Government Triples THC Hemp Limit To 1% — Will Rest Of World Follow?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still many European countries that will need to follow suit, but every time one country takes the bold step, it means several other countries will do the same. Europe is beginning to take its cannabis industry seriously, and it is such a rewarding time to experience this movement. We are used to hearing cannabis news from countries like Germany, Spain but not the Czech Republic. So this information is quite informative as it shows the speed at which the marijuana sector is thriving.

