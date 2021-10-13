CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus driver shortage stresses rural school districts

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks into the school year, rural school districts remain especially hard hit by the national school bus driver shortage that gained widespread attention late this summer. Bus routes have been shortened or extended, drivers are working longer hours, and in some cases administrators, mechanics and even teachers are climbing behind the wheel. Some districts have offered hiring bonuses, increased drivers’ wages and paid families to bring kids to school. Rural education experts worry the shortage will intensify inequities, leaving rural children further behind academically.

www.arcamax.com

