Bus driver shortage stresses rural school districts

MAT-SU — Talkeetna Elementary and Shaw Elementary joined 15 other schools that are currently operating in the “yellow” medium risk level for COVID-19 among 47 Mat-Su Borough School District Schools. There are currently 30 schools without any mask requirement and no schools that are currently closed due to outbreaks of COVID-19. There were 24 new cases among MSBSD staff and students reported as infectious while in school on Thursday, with 137 over the last week and 1,678 total this school year. On Thursday, Colony High School had four cases reported and Shaw Elementary had three. Over the last week, CHS leads the district with 18 cases reported. Palmer High School, Shaw and Tanaina Elementary all had nine cases and Meadow Lakes Elementary had eight cases. Houston Jr./Sr. High reported no cases on Thursday and just two over the last week, but leads the district with 108 cases total this school year.

TALKEETNA, AK ・ 11 DAYS AGO