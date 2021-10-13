Inflation-proofing your FERS benefit: Work longer!

Most Social Security and Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) retirees are quick to cheer when the government — as its about to do — announces they will be getting a much-larger than usual cost of living adjustment. This year they got 1.6%. That was typical for an extended period of low-inflation. Thanks in large part to lower gasoline and production prices. But for the vast majority of feds still on the payroll, plus a growing number of those already retired under the newer Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), big COLAs mean fiscal heartburn. And it gets worse every year, leaving them with lower annuities because of rising inflation.