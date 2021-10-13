CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmass, CO

Snowmass History: “The friendliest man in West Village”

By Aspen Historical Society
Aspen Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’d like you to meet … Art Small,” wrote the Snowmass Villager in 1968. “You would be hard put to find someone to disagree with you if you described Art Small as the friendliest man in West Village. His grin is a welcome mat that invites you to stop and visit a spell and his accent is loaded with southern hospitality. It’s genuine. … Art himself became acquainted with Snowmass personnel during ski visits to Aspen last December, January and February and accepted the position of West Village Assn. Manager, a position akin to that of mayor, hence his nickname as Mayor of West Village.”

