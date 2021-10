Weird isn’t it, but as soon as you drive a particular car, you immediately become sensitive to the model, and start to pick up on when you see another one. Formentors were not common when mine arrived six months ago, but I’ve seen a few now, and they actually look nicely distinctive out in the real world. Props to the lady in the PHEV version near the M6 services singing her heart out to Dolly Parton.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO