Is there any way a 16-17 year old can move out? (ohio)

 8 days ago

I am almost 17 but my home isn’t stable and never has been very stable. my mom has custody and i have a drunk of a dad. is there any possible way to become emancipated or move out? i looked up some stuff and it was saying marriage was an option. i don’t have much right now because my mom doesn’t really help me with anything, such as a license or job. i would be able to provide for myself though with time and help from some close friends.

