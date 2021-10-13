CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6017-6053 N 61st Ave

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous apartment homes in close proximity to dining, entertainment and freeway access! - Beautiful apartment homes!! This complex places residents within very close proximity to the metro Phoenix freeway system. The interchange with Interstate-17 freeway, which gives residents easy access to Downtown Phoenix and all points in the metropolitan area. Downtown Phoenix is approximately nine miles to the southwest.

Bellemonte Ave

Newly Remodeled 4Bedroom/2.5Bath Early 1900s House - Property Id: 756249. Live on a quiet side cul-de-sac off of Dixie highway with quick freeway access in this newly remodeled 1919 house. There is all new carpet and paint. The upper floor has an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. Then make your way downstairs into a family room, a study, and storage area with a another full bathroom downstairs. Parking is in the rear of the house and the laundry hook-ups are downstairs. The yard is not fenced in and is terraced. There is a small deck right outside the kitchen for a grill. This is a non-smoking property. We charge pet rent. A 1-year lease is preferred. For more information or to apply please contact us through Turbo Tenant: https://turbo.rent/s/756249p.
2580 N Oakland Ave

$1,000 OFF Rent! Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - $1,000 OFF Rent! (terms/conditions) Oak View Manor is a pet friendly community located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! The two bedroom includes heat, water and sewer. Oak View Manor features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1220 N 44th Street #49

Apply Today & Save $200! - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an unparalleled Phoenix location. Our custom one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are unique and designed to complement the upscale city living lifestyle, all at an exceptional price and with utilities included. Now that’s high living! Relax and unwind at home amid contemporary finishes such as designer kitchens, quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout and much more. Take advantage of state of the art amenities including resort-style pool, zen garden, grill areas, outdoor bar and lounge, pedestrian gates, open parking, and more! We are located at 1220 North 44th Street nestled in an unprecedented central Phoenix location near I-10, Loop-202, the 143, and the 51. This incredible location is within minutes of great shopping, fine dining, hiking, outdoor recreational activities, Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Arizona State University to name a few. For additional information about how to make Urban Connected your new home, please contact us today and our enthusiastic leasing directors will happily assist you. Thank you for choosing Urban Connected Luxury Apartment Homes.
6238 N. 30th Pl

Beautiful Biltmore Courts two-story home ideal for professional couples or roommates. Substantially renovated with many contemporary features, this home is a perfect blend of urban chic & traditional comfort. 2 beds/2 baths, rich with contemporary features, boasting an updated kitchen, breakfast nook, newly remodeled bathrooms and new flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a big walk-in closet & balcony. Open-concept dining and living space with wood-burning fireplace opening onto private patio.
222 W. Clarendon Ave

Limited Move In Special! Call for Details - Welcome home to Clarendon Park! We feature an upscale community in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Clarendon Park features a sparkling resort style pool with barbeque area, state of the art fitness center and community lounge room. Fully gated community with 24 hour maintenance and management staff to assist you. Unit feature wood-vinyl flooring, plush carpet, granite countertops, full size washer/dryer, raised ceilings, upgraded appliance packages and so much more. Walking distance to the light rail and garage parking available. Call now to schedule a private tour!
3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
1901 E. Osborn RD

Beautiful spacious floor plans! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
2078 E Flint St

Ready to Move In - Four Bedrooms! - Four bedroom home sits in a gated community. Soaring ceiling in the entry - use as formal space or extra work space. Light and Bright, lots windows and glass sliding door to courtyard. Entertain friends in the courtyard by the outdoor fireplace while kids play in the backyard. One bedroom downstairs plus an upstairs loft. One street away from the community pool! Unique spot for the outdoor lifestyle. Across the cul-de-sac is one of the three gates to access the Paseo Trail system with it's 6 miles to walk your dogs, jog, bike or just take scenic walk by the water. Two bridges allow your family to access Tibshraeny Park to enjoy the jungle gyms, sand volleyball and so much more! Tenant pays rental tax 1.5%, $5.00 monthly admin fee and $20.00 Preventive Maintenance Plan (Air Filters).
yourvalley.net

Homes now for sale at new 55-and-older Buckeye community

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced this week that homes are now for sale in a new 55-and-older active adult community in Buckeye. Skye Ridge at Victory in Verrado includes homes that start at $299,900. “We are pleased to introduce our newest community in Victory at Verrado...
BUCKEYE, AZ
2402 North 24Th Street

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Newly renovated 2-bedroom unit available! The property is located in Phoenix’s Biltmore Area, off of Piestewa freeway and E Thomas Road allowing easy access to The Shops at Town & Country and Biltmore Fashion Park as well as numerous other papular shops and restaurants. It is also a short distance from the Grand Canal popular for access to recreational activities. Additionally, there are bus stops close by the property for travel convenience. 12 month lease.
PHOENIX, AZ
5409 South 10th Avenue

5409 South 10th Avenue Phoenix, Arizona 85041 - Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in a quiet community. This property has it all: minutes from downtown Phoenix, major freeways, shopping and entertainment. Home is nice and fresh with updated master bathroom, laminate floor in the bedrooms, and tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Upgraded fans and lighting in bedrooms. Landscaped backyard for entertaining.
PHOENIX, AZ
3131 E Legacy Drive #1013

3 BEDROOMS AND 2 CAR GARAGE ON LEGACY GOLF COURSE/GATED COMMUNITY - Cachet at Legacy! Premium golf course lot on the 14th fairway on Legacy Golf Course. Gated community. Beautiful courtyard entry into split floorplan with ceramic tile throughout (no carpet!). Large great room with formal dining area, covered patio and gorgeous mountain and golf course views. 3 bedrooms. Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tiled backsplash. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Master suite has sliding doors to its own private patio and en suite bath with double sinks and separate walk in shower and soaking tub. Lots of storage throughout! Inside laundry room with front load washer/dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Sit out on one of two patios with pristine mountain and sunset views. Conveniently located on the baseline corridor close to airport and freeways, The Farm, shopping and hiking at South Mountain Park or enjoy the community heated pool and spa, community clubhouse and fitness room. Tenant pays for electric. Water/sewer/trash included! Ready for immediate move in. Sorry, no pets/assistive animals only. $2065 sec dep, 200 cleaning dep, 150 rekey/admin fee, 1st mo rent. Tenant pays additional 2.3% monthly city rental tax.
yourvalley.net

Durfey: Keep an eye on Peoria's 85383 ZIP code

As a Realtor, having the opportunity to work for many clients in the Northwest Valley, it is not uncommon for me to share desirable locations by offering statistics or information for specific neighborhoods and/or ZIP codes. You can expect detailed knowledge for pin-point areas from an experienced Realtor. However, what...
PEORIA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Pecan Grove to bring nearly 300 homes to southeast part of city

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Emmerson Holdings.) The area near the city’s second high school is beginning to see the benefits of having the school in the area as developer: Emmerson Holdings, LLC of Scottsdale is planning a community of 296 single-family homes for sale at the northwest corner of Steen and Murphy roads according to pre-application documents filed with the city. The location is less than a mile south of the new school.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
16219 W Banff Ln

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in. Home has brand new tile. It also features vaulted ceilings, all appliances, bay window in master, separate tub and shower in master bath, covered patio and a good size backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, parks and highway access.
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these homes on the Phoenix market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Tenant occupied (Observe tenant rights). appointment required. Large family home with upgrades. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is very spacious.
PHOENIX, AZ
2916 Fairfield Ave

Super cool large studio apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water. Tenant pays for all gas & electric. Property is in the heart of Black Rock, approximately 1/2 mile from Fairfield Metro train station. Apartment is above Fire House Pizza Engine Company restaurant on the 2nd floor.
46 West Ave

All Utilities Included!! - 1st Floor - 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath in convenient location. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter tops. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Central A/C & Heat. Private Patio. 2 Off Street Parking. Washer & Dryer. 5 minute walk to Darien R/R. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
DARIEN, CT

