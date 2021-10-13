CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9339 S 183rd Dr

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstrella Mountain Ranch Beauty with a POOL! - Stunning home located in desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch. This home is a MUST SEE! One bedroom located downstairs along with one full bathroom. Home features living room, separate dining area, family room open to nice, spacious eat-in kitchen. Dark cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, black appliances. Master bedroom has attached suite for office or work-out room or even a nursery. Sparkling pool in the back yard, beautiful views of the mountains and large wash directly behind so no neighbors and extra privacy. Pool service included in rent.

2817 Myrtle Ave

This 3-bedroom, 2- full bath brick ranch is conveniently located in the Middle Arch area of Norfolk less than a 1/2 mile off US264. The home features a large eat-in kitchen with tile flooring and a bar with with seating. The large family room has a sliding glass door to the front opening to the concrete driveway. The family room also has a pull down attic and a rear door opening to the fenced-in backyard. . The home has central air, electric range, fridge, washer, and dryer all convey. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer and living rooms. Both full baths have tile flooring. The property is about a 5 minute walk to Norfolk State University. 3 miles to US64. Call today to schedule a showing!
NORFOLK, VA
4549 N 58th St

Adorable 3 Bedroom Ranch- Open Concept! - Open concept home on a quiet street! This home features hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and a fenced in yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow care. Available NOW. We require:. - income to be at least 3x rent amount.
MILWAUKEE, WI
816 Minor Avenue,

816 Minor Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated, eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, tile, laminate, and hardwood flooring, central air, w/d hookup, full unfinished basement, 2 car detached garage, handicap ramp, off street parking, patio and covered rear porch! Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
HAMILTON, OH
Shea 2045

Spacious 1 bedroom condo with lots of storage space. Garage and no neighbors below. Great room living area w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, S/S appliances, upgraded fixtures & lighting, and tile flooring. Two walk in closets in the master. Bathroom w/cherry cabinets & tile flooring. 2 resort pools & fitness center, lush landscaping. Located on edge of Scottsdale -P Valley, minutes from dining,shops,golf,nightlife, 101 & 51, PV Mall. Golf course, biking and walking path just minutes from your door.
24 Dorchester Court

**NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PROCESS **DECEMBER DELIVERY** Elegance nested in wooded privacy within the Parade of Homes, Award Winning - BEST OF PARADE, Community - The Estates of Buckingham. Just over 3.5 acres on cul-de-sac. Over 3200 finished sq. ft. Steeped in tradition, Foundation Homes plan, The Catherine Anne, is a classic Colonial floor plan with an added twist and features a central front door opening to a welcoming center hall design greeted by a wide base staircase with a formal living room on one side, a study/home office space on the other, a kitchen with breakfast area and a sunny morning room, formal dining room and a spacious family room in the back. The second story provides a well-outfitted master suite with closet space, room for pampering and privacy galore. The largest of the secondary bedrooms offers over 150 square feet of space with a large closet and private full bath. Two additional bedrooms border a shared Jack and Jill bath with its own linen closet for storage and two separate vanities. A large separate laundry room and linen storage closet finishes off the second floor. Elegant finishes inside and out to choose from distinguish this fine designed home plan to stand alone. ** Pictures in listing of similar home being built **SEE PICTURES IN LISTING OF PLANNED FINSHES** See Builder's Rep to make appointment to tour community and for more info.
HOME & GARDEN
19697 N. 66TH AVE.

BEAUTIFUL 3BED+DEN, 2BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR 67TH AVE & UNION HILLS - BEAUTIFUL 3 BED + DEN IN POPULAR HIGHLANDS AREA, 16" TILE THROUGHOUT HOME, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, GOURMET KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK, UPGRADED APPLIANCES, LARGE PANTRY, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE YARDS! MONTHLY YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT. NO SMOKING INSIDE THE HOME.
REAL ESTATE
Lot 4 Hillsmere Drive

"Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Ameri-Star Homes, Anne Arundel's County premier builder presents The Dorchester Model, a craftsman style 4-bedroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular .28 acre lot in the sought-after community of Hillsmere Estates in Annapolis. This is a to-be-built home. The Dorchester Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, portico porch, 30-year architectural shingles, fully sodded front, side and back yards with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous two-story family room, formal living room and dining room, a private den/office, oak stairs to the upper level and a spectacular over-sized kitchen with island, a large mud room, upper-level laundry and huge finished basement rec room. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a super bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and floor and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities and a private water closet. The Dorchester model offers plenty of room for expansion, including an optional 3rd floor private loft and bathroom, 2 additional optional bedrooms in the basement, and another full optional bathroom in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite counters in the kitchen, hardwood floors on entire main level, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch maple kitchen cabinets, a spacious island, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic bathroom and laundry room floors, cased windows and openings and much, much more! Relax and enjoy the water privileged Hillsmere community with amenities including a private marina, sandy beach, boat ramp, swimming pool, picnic pavilion, playground area and swimming area. Voluntary HOA membership. Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask salesperson for details. Prices, terms conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity will not last long! Call us today to schedule an appointment.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
1901 E. Osborn RD

Beautiful spacious floor plans! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
REAL ESTATE
1320 S. 1st St

Spacious NEW 1Br w/ Granite/Wood/Stainless! - Freshwater Plaza apartment homes feature painted millwork and pecan cabinetry. Plank flooring adorns the entry, kitchen, and living area with a berber carpet in the bedroom and closet area. Exquisite granite countertops grace both the kitchen and bath. Freshwater Plaza offers amenities such as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
3653 Mozart Ave 5

Gorgeous 1 bedroom/1bath-all remodeled - Property Id: 460669. Must see this gorgeous one bedroom/one bath apartment in Cheviot. The entire building has been remodeled from head to toe. Apartment features new appliances, windows, beautiful flooring throughout , A/C, kitchen ,and bathroom. Other features are huge closets, basement storage unit, laundry room on site and tons of parking. Secure building. Call today for an appointment, as these apartments don't last.
CHEVIOT, OH
2905 Queen City Ave

Cute 2 bd/1 bath in Covedale - Property Id: 701867. Completely remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in Covedale. Brand new eat in kitchen with new gray cabinets and countertops, hardwood through out the huge living room, hall and both bedrooms, nice new bathroom with new flooring and tile, new lighting throughout, laundry on site and plenty of parking in the parking lot. Call today for your own private showing, as this apartment will not last.
CINCINNATI, OH
222 W. Clarendon Ave

Limited Move In Special! Call for Details - Welcome home to Clarendon Park! We feature an upscale community in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Clarendon Park features a sparkling resort style pool with barbeque area, state of the art fitness center and community lounge room. Fully gated community with 24 hour maintenance and management staff to assist you. Unit feature wood-vinyl flooring, plush carpet, granite countertops, full size washer/dryer, raised ceilings, upgraded appliance packages and so much more. Walking distance to the light rail and garage parking available. Call now to schedule a private tour!
REAL ESTATE
1012 Gilsey Ave

Home features 3 nice sized bedrooms, fully remodeled kitchen and bathroom with all of the bells and whistles, fresh paint, nice hardwood floors downstairs and nice carpet on the steps, hall and bedrooms. Nice backyard Open House Monday 12-1pm Apply at TurboTenant:http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1012-gilsey-ave-cincinnati-oh/755560. Property Id 755560. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1012...
CINCINNATI, OH
1215 N. 62nd Street

Beautiful ADA-Handicap Accessible Lower Private Entry 2BR/2BA with courtyard patio and HUGE attached garage! - The Reef apartment homes feature painted millwork and pecan cabinetry. Plank flooring adorns the entry, kitchen, and living area with a Berber carpet in the bedroom and closet area. Exquisite granite countertops grace both the kitchen and bath.
WAUWATOSA, WI
413 McEwing Drive,

413 McEwing 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage, and has a basement!! It’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
LOCKLAND, OH
Glendale home sells for almost $2M

One top home sale in Glendale over the past week pushed the $2 million mark. The property at 4934 W. Electra Lane, in the 85310 ZIP code, sold for $1.8 million on Oct. 12. The 4,668-square foot home features six bedrooms and three and a half baths, and was built in 2009.
GLENDALE, AZ
6606 Byrnes Drive

Beautifully maintained brick rambler on a quiet, no-through street. This mid-century home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in many rooms. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an adjacent breakfast room/dining area. The large living room has a wood burning fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows, offering a peaceful view of the private back yard. Also on this level is a dining space with sliding glass doors opening to the balcony and deck, perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms and two full baths on this level, the primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the balcony. On the lower level there is a huge recreation room with another wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, shelving, a wet bar with a small refrigerator and plenty of cabinetry. From the rec room you can walk out onto the brick patio and to the gorgeous backyard, which is flat and private with many mature trees surrounding it. There is another bedroom and full bath on this level, in addition to the laundry room and utility room, both offering additional storage. A large one car garage is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. The interior has just been freshly painted, the hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished, and a new roof and gutters were recently installed. This lovely home is in close proximity to Kent Gardens Park, Kent Gardens Elementary School, and has easy access to most commuter routes and is close to public transportation.
REAL ESTATE
2078 E Flint St

Ready to Move In - Four Bedrooms! - Four bedroom home sits in a gated community. Soaring ceiling in the entry - use as formal space or extra work space. Light and Bright, lots windows and glass sliding door to courtyard. Entertain friends in the courtyard by the outdoor fireplace while kids play in the backyard. One bedroom downstairs plus an upstairs loft. One street away from the community pool! Unique spot for the outdoor lifestyle. Across the cul-de-sac is one of the three gates to access the Paseo Trail system with it's 6 miles to walk your dogs, jog, bike or just take scenic walk by the water. Two bridges allow your family to access Tibshraeny Park to enjoy the jungle gyms, sand volleyball and so much more! Tenant pays rental tax 1.5%, $5.00 monthly admin fee and $20.00 Preventive Maintenance Plan (Air Filters).
REAL ESTATE
6942 Cambridge

Adorable Home -3 bd, in residential Madison Place - Property Id: 754787. Cute home with front porch, back yard, garage, hardwood floors, large equipped kitchen. Primary bedroom and full bathroom on 1st floor. Large dining room and living room on the first floor. 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Spacious lower level for storage, laundry, hobbies, and games. Small Pet considered. NO smoking inside or outside. Well insulated home, central air-conditioning. laundry. No Vouchers, no Section 8.
CINCINNATI, OH
2507 W Mosher Street

Another beautiful rehab located in West Baltimore... This charming 4 bedroom 2 full bath home is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters, recessed lighting, crown molding just to name a few. 2 story deck in rear with parking pad. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Listing courtesy of...
BALTIMORE, MD

