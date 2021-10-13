9339 S 183rd Dr

"Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Ameri-Star Homes, Anne Arundel's County premier builder presents The Dorchester Model, a craftsman style 4-bedroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular .28 acre lot in the sought-after community of Hillsmere Estates in Annapolis. This is a to-be-built home. The Dorchester Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, portico porch, 30-year architectural shingles, fully sodded front, side and back yards with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous two-story family room, formal living room and dining room, a private den/office, oak stairs to the upper level and a spectacular over-sized kitchen with island, a large mud room, upper-level laundry and huge finished basement rec room. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a super bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and floor and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities and a private water closet. The Dorchester model offers plenty of room for expansion, including an optional 3rd floor private loft and bathroom, 2 additional optional bedrooms in the basement, and another full optional bathroom in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite counters in the kitchen, hardwood floors on entire main level, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch maple kitchen cabinets, a spacious island, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic bathroom and laundry room floors, cased windows and openings and much, much more! Relax and enjoy the water privileged Hillsmere community with amenities including a private marina, sandy beach, boat ramp, swimming pool, picnic pavilion, playground area and swimming area. Voluntary HOA membership. Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask salesperson for details. Prices, terms conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity will not last long! Call us today to schedule an appointment.
