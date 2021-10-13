9339 S 183rd Dr

Beautifully maintained brick rambler on a quiet, no-through street. This mid-century home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in many rooms. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an adjacent breakfast room/dining area. The large living room has a wood burning fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows, offering a peaceful view of the private back yard. Also on this level is a dining space with sliding glass doors opening to the balcony and deck, perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms and two full baths on this level, the primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, walk-in closet, and direct access to the balcony. On the lower level there is a huge recreation room with another wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, shelving, a wet bar with a small refrigerator and plenty of cabinetry. From the rec room you can walk out onto the brick patio and to the gorgeous backyard, which is flat and private with many mature trees surrounding it. There is another bedroom and full bath on this level, in addition to the laundry room and utility room, both offering additional storage. A large one car garage is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. The interior has just been freshly painted, the hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished, and a new roof and gutters were recently installed. This lovely home is in close proximity to Kent Gardens Park, Kent Gardens Elementary School, and has easy access to most commuter routes and is close to public transportation.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO