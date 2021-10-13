CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soft and flexible: core-shell ionic liquid resistive memory for electronic synapses

By Muhammad Umair Khan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 78 (2021) Cite this article. The human brain is the most efficient computational and intelligent system, and researchers are trying to mimic the human brain using solid-state materials. However, the use of solid-state materials has a limitation due to the movement of neurotransmitters. Hence, soft memory devices are receiving tremendous attention for smooth neurotransmission due to the ion concentration polarization mechanism. This paper proposes a core-shell soft ionic liquid (IL)-resistive memory device for electronic synapses using Cu/Ag@AgCl/Cu with multistate resistive behavior. The presence of the Ag@AgCl core shell in the liquid electrolyte significantly helps to control the movement of Cu2+ ions, which results in multistate resistive switching behavior. The core-shell IL soft memory device can open a gateway for electronic synapses.

