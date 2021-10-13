CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Burger King is Launching Impossible Nuggets This Month: What We Know

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following last year's ‘chicken wars’ which pitted fast-food chains against each other, the competition has now moved into the plant-based sector. Burger King just announced that it will become the first fast-food chain to feature Impossible Foods’ vegan chicken nuggets on its menu. The company plans to roll out the plant-based chicken nuggets on October 11 nationwide, beginning with select locations in Des Moines, Miami, and Boston.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
vegoutmag.com

Impossible Chicken Nuggets Are Now Available in Grocery Stores

These new vegan chicken nuggets can now be found nationwide at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, and more. Stop what you’re doing and head to the store, because Impossible Chicken Nuggets are now available in grocery stores nationwide! The nationwide release into retail stores comes after a limited release of the plant-based nuggets in select restaurants earlier this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

We Tried Burger King's New Ghost Pepper Nuggets to See If They're Actually Spicy

I love spicy food. But I'll admit it: nine times out of 10, I can't handle much heat. I'm one of those delusional people who will ask for a spicy dish then be totally surprised when my nose is running and my tongue is on fire. So, when the idea came about to try Burger King's new Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets, my spice-loving aspirations pushed me to volunteer.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
Person
Sean Brock
mashed.com

Here's What's In Burger King UK's Nearly $10 Gourmet Sandwiches

There are a few things the United Kingdom is known for: afternoon tea, the London Tube, and of course, the royal family. Yet, although the Burger King may not be an official member of the British royal family, Burger King UK is now releasing two new gourmet sandwiches that are fit for royalty. The chain announced it will be adding two hearty Gourmet Kings to its menu in the UK that are sure to satisfy even the most sophisticated palates.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impossible Burger#Impossible Meat#Food Drink#Impossible Foods#Nuggets#Qsr
vegoutmag.com

Burger King Is Testing Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Burger King has been at the forefront of the vegan meat replacement game for a few years now. They were one of the first fast-food chains to try out the Impossible Burger and now, Burger King is adding vegan Impossible Chicken Nuggets to the menu at select locations. Vegan Chicken...
FOOD & DRINKS
copykat.com

Burger King Lucky Charms Milkshake

Burger King Lucky Charms Milkshake is a creamy and delicious treat for kids of all ages. This tasty shake is made with marshmallow creme and Lucky Charms cereal. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Table of Contents. What Ice Cream Should I...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brandeating.com

Review: Burger King - Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets

Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets feature crispy-fried white meat chicken nuggets with the added spicy heat from "fiery ghost peppers. An order of eight cost me $1.49. Burger King's Ghost Pepper Nuggets were moderately spicy with a heat that lingered in my mouth a fair bit. It built up...
RESTAURANTS
Herald & Review

Impossible nuggets still nearly impossible to get, but how do they taste?

CHICAGO - When Impossible Foods released its plant-based, chickenless nuggets in Chicago last month, they were as impossible to get as a pair of rare Air Jordans. “Thank you for calling the Dog Haus, and we’re sold out of Impossible nuggets,” Roberto Samanamud would preemptively tell customers over the phone.
CHICAGO, IL
QSR Web

Burger King UK debuts Gourmet Kings burgers

Burger King UK is debuting two "Gourmet Kings" burgers, according to a Rhyl, Prestatyn & Abergele Journal report. The Argentinian Angus burger features, chimichurri mayo, rocket, fresh onion, a smoked cheddar cheese slice, chili sauce and crispy onions with a flame grilled 100% Aberdeen Angus beef burger. The Steakhouse Angus...
RESTAURANTS
QSR Web

Jack in the Box to test Impossible Burger

Jack in the Box is partnering with Impossible Foods to test its plant-based beef patty at participating Phoenix locations. The company will test the burger from Oct. 18 through Dec. 12, 2021. Each Phoenix restaurant will give guests the option to substitute an Impossible Burger patty for a $1 or $1.50 extra per patty for any Jack in the Box burger on the core menu, including the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger, Classic Buttery Jack, Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger and more, according to a press release.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

In Other Important Questions: What Is Spam Made Of?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Many people are in the dark about what’s in the Spam can. Bet you also didn't know this: Spam has been made with the same recipe since 1937, with just 6 simple ingredients. World War II and the Korean War spread the lunchmeat from Hormel Foods around the world where it is still revered.
RECIPES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy