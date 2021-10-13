Burger King is Launching Impossible Nuggets This Month: What We Know

There are a few things the United Kingdom is known for: afternoon tea, the London Tube, and of course, the royal family. Yet, although the Burger King may not be an official member of the British royal family, Burger King UK is now releasing two new gourmet sandwiches that are fit for royalty. The chain announced it will be adding two hearty Gourmet Kings to its menu in the UK that are sure to satisfy even the most sophisticated palates.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO