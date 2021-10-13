Burger King is Launching Impossible Nuggets This Month: What We Know
Following last year's ‘chicken wars’ which pitted fast-food chains against each other, the competition has now moved into the plant-based sector. Burger King just announced that it will become the first fast-food chain to feature Impossible Foods’ vegan chicken nuggets on its menu. The company plans to roll out the plant-based chicken nuggets on October 11 nationwide, beginning with select locations in Des Moines, Miami, and Boston.943litefm.com
Comments / 0