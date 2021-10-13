CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

US to end travel rules for vaccinated visitors on Nov. 8: official

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is expected to announce Friday that it will lift travel restrictions on Nov. 8 for fully vaccinated individuals arriving in the U.S. by air travel or by crossing land borders, according to a White House official. Foreign nationals will be able to travel to the U.S. if they show proof […]
U.S. POLITICS
PopSugar

THE POPSUGAR GHOSTS SWEEPSTAKES (OFFICIAL RULES)

THE POPSUGAR GHOSTS SWEEPSTAKES (THE "SWEEPSTAKES") ("OFFICIAL RULES") NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN; A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING; CONSUMER DISCLOSURE: YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE TO ABIDE BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH GOVERN...
HOBBIES
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
nystateofpolitics.com

New York officially appeals ruling in health care worker vaccine case

New York state officials have formally filed an appeal to a ruling earlier this week by a federal judge in Utica that upheld religious exemptions for health care workers amid the state's requirement that they be vaccinated for COVID-19. According to a short filing, the appeal officially was made Tuesday...
UTICA, NY
Daily Advance

Judge switched parties week after appointment

The 1st Judicial District’s newest judge switched her political party registration from Democrat to Republican one week after being appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and one day after she was sworn in. District Court Judge Jennifer Karpowicz Bland switched parties on Sept. 3, according to Dare County Board of...
U.S. POLITICS
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘You are hereby reprimanded!’ Airman told to begin separation due to vaccine refusal

An airman with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing has been directed to begin separating from the military over his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. “You are hereby reprimanded!” the commander of the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based unit wrote Oct. 3 in a letter of reprimand obtained by Defense One. “You failed to follow a direct order…and by doing so have placed yourself and your fellow airmen in danger.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
BHG

Rules For Traveling With Cash

These days, most people pay with plastic (or a tap of their phones) instead of carrying cash around, but having cash on hand when you're traveling can be pretty useful (in Cuba, for example, it's required). "There are times when traveling with cash is a necessity to avoid fees and other hassles," says Lea Satterfield, financial coach and CEO of financial education company, MPowerCo.
PERSONAL FINANCE

