Oklahoma The Newest Meet Now App Has Arrived "Sooner" Than Expected!

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanity Perkins, WinknDrink, Chief of Marketing Operations, (a licensed Real Estate professional, serial entrepreneur and wife of NBA Champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins) returns to OKC to commemorate the Official Launch of the newest Meet Now App aptly named "WinknDrink" the first of it's kind network dating app which essentially sends people out to meet in real time. The newly formed Meet Now Group, LLC a tech firm has selected the city Mrs. Perkins'; considers a second home to introduce the features and benefits of the WinknDrink app.

WinknDrink became available for download on February 24, 2021 both on the Apple App and Google Play store, in a real time beta testing format. WinknDrink is now fully functional and ready for use. The new and natural way to meet real people, in real-time, in the real world. This app will encourage people to come together by virtue of shared "Drink DNA" and gender preferences. With patented features such as "Drink DNA" and the forthcoming "Food DNA", WinknDrink ultimately uses technology to enhance the human experience…not replace it!

This Official launch makes history as WinknDrink is the first "Meet Now App" to be led by a firm of five (5) BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) women.

The app is growing by leaps and bounds in Houston "the city with no limits", Miami "the city that never sleeps" and Washington, DC "the nation's capital" thanks in part to the support received by these cities which have hosted pre-launch events and brought supporters to spread the word about the newest app available such as Houston podcast "5ive Cast", VH1 and OWN tv reality star David Dixon, Professional Athletes, Entertainers, and especially the Everyday person; restaurants such as Osteria Del Teatro ( Miami), 5015 ( Houston), LaVie (DC), Urbano ( Fairfax, VA) Sunset Patio (OKC) and Companies like Tito's Vodka to name a few who has graciously shared the news and encourage singles and/or those who simply wish to network and meet new people to download the app and start their Wink, Link and Drink journey.

WinknDrink also believes in partying with a purpose and has chosen a few non profits like Dimples Dental Suite Foundation (an organization which provides meals, toiletries, dental hygiene and emergency dental services) to benefit during our prelaunch events. The OKC Official launch is no different and will benefit the Toby Keith Foundation (an organization which encourages the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients), which is being held at The Collective Food Hall, 308 NW 10 th St., Oklahoma City, OK the fun and networking begins at 5pm.

Businesses/Restaurants/Spirit Brands who have questions about how to participate in the WinknDrink pilot program, contact Danielle Lee, Chief of Business Operations at Danielle@winkndrinks.com for an overview of how the program works and to register for inclusion. Follow on Instagram: @winkndrink_business

To learn more about WinknDrink, follow us on TikTok and Twitter: @winkndrink on Instagram: @winkndrinks or visit the official website at: www.winkndrinks.com. Download the App for Free on the Apple Store or Google Play, complete your profile and start to Wink, Link and Drink Today!

Media Contact:WinknDrink Thomasina Perkins, CCO tperkins@winkndrinks.com202.791.0980

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12889274

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oklahoma-the-newest-meet-now-app-has-arrived-sooner-than-expected-301398876.html

SOURCE WinknDrink

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Espn#Real Estate#Nba Champion#Okc#Meet Now Group#Llc#Apple#Bipoc#Vh1#Professional Athletes#Everyday#Osteria Del Teatro
