CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Stratasys Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) - Get Stratasys Ltd. Report (" Stratasys" or the " Company") today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting") on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Israel time, at Meitar Law Offices, 16 Abba Hillel Road, 10 th floor, Ramat Gan 5250608, Israel. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting is Friday, October 15, 2021.

The agenda for the Meeting is as follows:

  1. Re-election of each of Messrs. John J. McEleney, Dov Ofer, David Reis, Michael Schoellhorn and Yair Seroussi, and Mses. Ziva Patir and Adina Shorr, and the election of Mr. S. Scott Crump, together constituting the Company's director nominees, to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders and until the due election and qualification of his or her successor, or until his or her earlier resignation, replacement or removal.
  2. Approval of an increase by 1,300,000 in the number of ordinary shares available for issuance under the Company's 2012 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
  3. Adoption of an Employee Share Purchase Plan, under which 5,200,000 ordinary shares will be available for purchase by the Company's employees.
  4. Renewal and update of the Company's Compensation Policy for Executive Officers and Directors, as required under the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999.
  5. Approval of a modified annual compensation package for the present and future non-employee directors of the Company in respect of their directorship services on the Company's Board of Directors.
  6. Reappointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company's independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2021 and until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders, and authorization of the Board (upon recommendation of the audit committee of the Board) to fix their remuneration.

Stratasys' Board unanimously recommends that Stratasys' shareholders vote in favor of each of the above proposals.

The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy and voting thereon (which excludes abstentions and broker non-votes) is necessary for the approval of each of the proposals. The approval of Proposal 4 is also subject to satisfaction of one of the following additional voting requirements:

  • the majority voted in favor of the proposal must include a majority of the shares held by non-controlling shareholders who do not have a conflict of interest (referred to in the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the " Companies Law"), as a "personal interest") in the approval of the proposal that are voted at the Meeting, excluding abstentions; or
  • the total number of shares held by non-controlling, non-conflicted shareholders (as described in the previous bullet-point) voted against the proposal must not exceed two percent (2%) of the aggregate voting rights in the Company.

For purposes of the above special voting requirements, to the best of our knowledge, there are no shareholders who would be deemed "controlling shareholders" of the Company under the Companies Law.

In addition to the foregoing proposals, at the Meeting, the audited, consolidated financial statements of Stratasys for the annual period ended December 31, 2020 will be presented to, and considered by, Stratasys' shareholders. The shareholders will furthermore transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Whether or not you attend the Meeting, your vote is important. Accordingly, you are asked to participate and vote regardless of the number of ordinary shares you own.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Meeting, Stratasys will send to its shareholders a proxy statement describing in detail the proposals to be addressed at the Meeting and providing additional logistical information related to the Meeting, the procedure for voting by proxy, and various other information related to the Meeting, along with a proxy card or voting instruction form enabling Stratasys' shareholders to indicate their vote on each matter or instruct their brokers or other nominees how to vote on each matter (as applicable). The Company will also furnish copies of the proxy statement and a related proxy card to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") in a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, which may be obtained for free from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.stratasys.com, or by directing such request to the Company's Chief Communications Officer and VP, Investor Relations, Yonah Lloyd, at the email address provided below. This press release is also available on the Stratasys website at www.Stratasys.com.

In order to vote, if you are a record shareholder or a street holder (i.e., you hold your shares through a bank, broker or other nominee) and receive a physical proxy card or voting instruction form, respectively, you may complete and sign it and send it in to Broadridge, our agent for tallying the votes for the Meeting, in the envelope to be enclosed, Whether you are a record shareholder or a street holder, you may also vote or provide voting instructions to your bank, broker or nominee online (at www.proxyvote.com) or via telephone, In all such cases, your vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on Monday, November 22, 2021. If you are a record shareholder and send in your proxy card directly to our registered Israeli office, it must be received at least four hours prior to the appointed time for the Meeting (i.e., 1:00 p.m., Israel time, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021).

In accordance with the Israeli Companies Law and regulations promulgated thereunder, any shareholder of the Company holding at least 1% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company for the Meeting may submit to the Company a proposed additional agenda item for the Meeting, to the Company's Israeli offices, 1 Holtzman Street, Science Park, P.O. Box 2496, Rehovot 76124, Israel, Attention: VP, General Counsel, Ms. Vered Ben-Jacob, email: Vered.BenJacob@stratasys.com, no later than October 20, 2021. To the extent that there are any additional agenda items that the Board determines to add as a result of any such submission, the Company will publish an updated notice and proxy card with respect to the Meeting, no later than October 27, 2021, to be furnished to the SEC under cover of a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

About Stratasys Ltd.

Stratasysis leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005120/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) common stock in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint pursues claims under the Securities Act of 1933. Honest claims to be a "digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla releases shareholder meeting's vote tallies

Tesla Inc. late Wednesday released the vote tallies for the proposals presented at its shareholder meeting last week, in which stockholders mostly voted with the company's recommendation and Chief Executive Elon Musk revealed it was moving the company's headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Palo Alto, Calif. Musk's brother Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch, the youngest son of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, were reelected for three-year terms on the board. A proposal sponsored by Tesla to reduce board terms to two years did not get enough votes to pass. Another company-supported proposal, which sought to end supermajority voting requirements, also did not garner enough votes,
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

NextGen Healthcare Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that at today's Annual Meeting, NextGen Healthcare shareholders approved:. The reincorporation of NextGen Healthcare into Delaware. The elimination of cumulative voting in the election of directors. The election of all nine of the Company's director nominees...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

HAVN Life Receives Extension Of Six Months To Hold Its Annual General Meeting From The Registrar Of Companies, British Columbia

VANCOUVER ,BC , Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the " Company" or " HAVN Life") announces that it has been granted an extension of six months by the Registrar of Companies, to hold its first Annual General Meeting under section 182(4) of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia). The six months extension is from October 8, 2021, to April 8, 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#3d Printers#Stratasys Ltd#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Ssys#Meitar Law Offices#Company#Israeli#The Company#Board Of Directors#Kesselman Kesselman
TheStreet

Scopus BioPharma Announces Adjournment Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: "SCPS"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that, on October 8, 2021, its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") was adjourned to 1:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Friday, November 5, 2021, without any business being conducted, pursuant to a Stipulation and Court Order approved by the Delaware Court of Chancery between Scopus and Morris C. Laster, M.D. in connection with Dr. Laster's pending claims against Scopus in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Notwithstanding the Stipulation and Court Order requiring Dr. Laster to cause all shares of Scopus common stock held by him to be present in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments thereof exclusively for the purposes of establishing a quorum at the meeting, Dr. Laster failed to satisfy this requirement by both not attending the Annual Meeting in person and not making his shares present by proxy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

21Vianet Announces Results Of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

BEIJING, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. ("VNET" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VNET), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced the results of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting which was held on October 8, 2021 in Beijing, where it adopted a special resolution to approve the change of the Company's name to "VNET Group, Inc.", effective immediately.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What to Expect From Tesla's Annual Shareholder Meeting Thursday

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to hold its annual shareholder meeting Thursday. The Venue: This time around, the annual affair will be presented from the company's Giga Austin at 5:30 p.m. ET in a virtual-only format. A change in venue was communicated by the company on Sept. 27 along...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
eenews.net

Successful shareholder resolutions shatter annual record

A majority of FedEx Corp. shareholders backed a resolution this week calling on the company to disclose more information about its lobbying on climate change and other controversial topics. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Colin Powell was on board of Salesforce.com and Bloom Energy

Gen. Colin Powell, who died of COVID-19 complications, was on several boards, including that of two publicly traded companies, customer relationship management company Salesforce.com and fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy . The former secretary of state also was a strategic advisor to Kleiner Perkins, the venture capital firm.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Clearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Poster Presentations At The Retina Society 54th Annual Scientific Meeting

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that multiple presentations were given at the Retina Society 54 th Annual Scientific Meeting which took place September 29 - October 2, 2021 in Chicago, IL.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Candel Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced that the Company will present novel biomarker data from the ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting taking place November 10-14, 2021 in Washington D.C., and virtually.
CANCER
TheStreet

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Data From Phase 2 Rusfertide Study In Hereditary Hemochromatosis Selected For Oral Presentation At The Annual AASLD Meeting

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that an abstract highlighting new results from its Phase 2 study of rusfertide in hereditary hemochromatosis (HH) has been selected for oral presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2021, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place virtually November 12-15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy