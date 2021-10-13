CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Else Nutrition Successfully Completes First Production Trial Run Of Its Novel, Plant-Based Infant Formula

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced that is has successfully completed its first commercial trial run of its patented, Plant-Based Infant Formula for age 0 -12 months as the Company continues its path for regulatory approval.

The trial run, which took place this week in the U.S., leveraged a global, first-of-its kind technological development with one of the raw ingredients in the Plant-Based formulation. This patented processing method results in a cleaner ingredient, while keeping the nutritional value fully intact.

"This successful trial is a major step for the Company, as we move forward to provide real choice when it comes to dairy-free infant formula," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "The $90 billion global infant formula market has been dominated by dairy and soy for too long. This development brings us one step closer to commercializing a minimally processed, Plant-Based option to millions of wanting families globally," she added.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board  members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies,  and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Media ContactCallie RappBrilliant PRCallier@brilliantprm.com

For more information, contact:Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & DirectorELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.comP: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Lead Director of Else NutritionEmail: sokhiep@elsenutrition.comP : 604-603-7787

US Investor Relations ContactLytham Partners, LLCMr. Ben ShamsianNew York | PhoenixEmail: shamsian@lythampartners.com P : 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Japanese Drugmaker Creates First Ever Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine And The Plant Used Is A Really Close Relative Of Tobacco!

According to some new reports, a Japanese drugmaker is apparently planning on launching a new COVID-19 vaccine but what is special about it is that this one is plant-based!. And that’s not all! The plant used is related to the tobacco plant, which is why it makes sense that the drugmaker has received support from the company that owns the Marlboro cigarette brand.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hngn.com

UN Asks Moderna To Share Its COVID-19 Vaccine Formula; Pharmaceutical Company Refuses But Plans To Increase Production

Moderna said that it has no intention of sharing its vaccine formula with other firms but is willing to increase its production. Despite the United Nations health agency urging Moderna to share the formula, executives have been ramping up manufacturing to boost worldwide supplies. Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan said that the firm considered sharing the formula but ultimately decided to provide billions of extra doses alone in 2022, as per Newsweek.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation Of Its Kids Plant-Based Products, In Partnership With Rouses Markets, In Aftermath Of Hurricane Ida

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced that it has, in partnership with Rouses Markets of Thibodaux, Louisiana, made a donation of its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Shake for Kids products to help in the aftermath of the challenging conditions created by hurricane Ida this past August.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Nutrition#Abbott Nutrition#Infants#Nutrition Holdings Inc#Company#Nutrition Gh Ltd#Indi
92.9 NIN

Nestle Expands Vegan Products: Egg Alternative and Plant-Based Shrimp

Following years of development, Nestle just announced that it will introduce two new plant-based offerings, introducing its brand new vegan egg and shrimp products. As the largest global food company, Nestle's plant-based debut impacts the entire market, providing consumers with sustainable, healthy, and plant-based foods everywhere. The two new vegan products will be released under the company’s Garden Gourmet brand, but consumers await information about where the new products will be available.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
vegnews.com

Jack in the Box Tests Its First Plant-Based Beef Burgers in Phoenix

Jack in the Box is the latest fast-food chain to get into plant-based beef with its test of the Impossible Burger at participating Phoenix area locations (where it operates 50 outposts) for a limited time. Starting now and until December 12, 2021, Jack in the Box will offer the Impossible Burger—the first time the chain has tested a plant-based beef patty—on its menu in Phoenix as a substitute for beef in any burger for $1 to $1.50 extra. The test launch makes Jack in the Box the first fast-food chain to offer a plant-based patty in place of meat in items on its core menu.
PHOENIX, AZ
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Biogen says ALS drug did not meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 clinical trial

Shares of Biogen were down 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company said an experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug did not meet the primary endpoint in an open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial. Biogen said it is considering next steps for the investigational drug, tofersen, which was being tested in people with a rare form of the neurodegenerative disease. "These preliminary data may be supportive of some hints of efficacy; however, the study failed the well-understood ALS primary endpoint, and thus we don't see how Biogen would be able to proceed with a filing with this data," SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman told investors on Sunday. Biogen's stock is up 14.8% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy