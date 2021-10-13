Evelo Biosciences Presents Preclinical Data For EDP1867 At 37th Congress Of The European Committee For Treatment And Research In Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS)

-Data suggest SINTAX™ medicine may overcome blood-brain barrier limitations to anti-inflammatory drug delivery- -EDP1867 reduced disease severity and incidence of relapse in murine model of multiple sclerosis- -Data support development of EDP1867 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory diseases-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX medicines as a new modality of orally delivered treatments for inflammatory disease, today presented preclinical data for EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation of a single strain of Veillonella parvula, at ECTRIMS 2021, October 13-15, 2021. The data show that orally administered EDP1867 reduced disease severity and incidence of relapse in relapsing-remitting experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) mouse models of multiple sclerosis (MS), supporting the development of EDP1867 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory diseases.

"These data suggest that the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, is an immune signaling portal to the central nervous system (CNS), opening up an entirely new pathway for treating neuroinflammation," said Mark Bodmer, Ph.D., President of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer of Evelo. "This striking observation shows that an orally delivered, gut-restricted SINTAX medicine overcomes blood-brain barrier limitations to drug delivery by harnessing the immune sensory connections between the small intestine and the CNS. This result complements our growing body of evidence in clinical and preclinical studies that SINTAX medicines have the potential to treat a wide range of systemic inflammatory conditions, without systemic exposure. The observation that it extends to the CNS suggests the potential for SINTAX medicines beyond the treatment of classical chronic inflammatory diseases to intractable neuroinflammation."

In the preclinical study presented at ECTRIMS, EDP1867 was tested in a relapsing-remitting EAE mouse model of neuroinflammation. Oral daily treatment with EDP1867 administered prophylactically or therapeutically reduced the severity of disease as demonstrated by a decreased mean maximum score and a decreased incidence of relapse compared to placebo. Treatment with EDP1867 reduced inflammation and demyelination in the spinal cord as shown in histopathological analysis. Transcriptional profiling of small intestine tissue confirmed that EDP1867 upregulated genes in lymphocyte pathways that resolve inflammation, as well as genes associated with intestinal homeostasis.

About EDP1867EDP1867 is a non-live pharmaceutical preparation of a single strain of Veillonella parvula, isolated from the ileum of a human donor. It is made non-live by γ-irradiation in the manufacturing process making it unable to colonize or persist in the gut, a central feature of SINTAX medicines. EDP1867 is currently in clinical development. It has the potential to treat a wide range of inflammatory and neuroinflammatory diseases.

About Evelo BiosciencesEvelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered medicines that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. Evelo's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for their potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

