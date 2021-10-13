CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
G'Vine - The Hall-of-Fame French Gin Made From Wine Grapes - Expands Distribution In The U.S.

COGNAC, France, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Villevert Estate -- This month, G'Vine - a revolutionary gin made of grapes instead of grains - is ramping up prevalence in the U.S with direct-to-consumer availability online at Speakeasy and increased distribution in retail and restaurant outlets via their import partner, PM Spirits. Created in 2006 from the expertise of master distiller Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, G'Vine applies grapes and vine blossoms, offering a lux, aromatic experience.

"This is the gin for the evolving landscape of consumers who appreciate the craft of fermentation, who seek more complex and appealing flavor notes and mouth feel, and who want to move away from grain spirits and gluten in general," said Robicquet.

The essence of G'Vine largely comes from the fine French grapes and the vine flower. Once a year, in mid-June, the vine flower blossoms. This delicate flower, which exists for just a few days before maturing into a grape berry, is immediately handpicked to preserve its fragrance and flavor.

"The vine flower is a summer bloom that actually tastes like the season, which is why our gin lends so well to the concept of 'making summer last longer'," adds Alexandre Robicquet, North America Market Manager.

G'Vine's grape spirit base offers a significantly smoother and silky taste, a heady body and full mouth feel. The G'Vine gin family is made up of four varieties; G'Vine Floraison which is a fresh, smooth and rounded spirit with a distinct floral note from fragrant vine flowers; G'Vine Nouaison which is a bold, spicy, crisp and aromatic spirit inspired from a 1495 recipe and suited for cocktails like the Negroni; June By G'Vineflavored collection ( Royal Pear and Cardamom and Summer Peach and Wild Fruits); and Nouaison Gin Reserve, aged in Cognac barrels.

"It's not an overstatement to say that G'Vine reimagined the entire gin category with a superior product," added Robicquet. "We are thrilled to be connecting with our U.S. consumers on tastings, pairings, cocktail recipes and ways to apply our beautiful gins."

The timing of the campaign well serves October 19th's International Gin and Tonic Day - and as a holiday gift for the well-appointed cocktail cart. To commemorate the campaign, the brand will be hosting a garden party style event with an immersive botanical experience in Los Angeles to celebrate the date.

Earlier this year, Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, was the 9th (and the first French) person to be honored with the accolade of being inducted into The Gin Hall of Fame.

About Maison VillevertThe ancestral family property, now the company's headquarters. In 1528 Maison Villevert belonged to Jehan Robicquet, who was a courtier and confidant of François I, King of France, and his official supplier of hides, furs and feathers. Today the residence surrounded by 80+ acres of vineyards and which both fuels uniquely crafted spirits and welcomes guests and visitors. Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, founder and president of Maison Villevert has created 10 brands sold internationally since 2001 including Ciroc for Diageo G'Vine Floraison, Nouaison Gin, June Gin, Excellia Tequila, La Quintinye Vermouth Royal and La Guilde du Cognac. Maison Villevert has won almost 160 international awards and distinctions including 35 gold medals.

Media Contact Matt Kovacs (310) 395-5050 mkovacs@blazepr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gvine--the-hall-of-fame-french-gin-made-from-wine-grapes--expands-distribution-in-the-us-301399053.html

SOURCE G'Vine

