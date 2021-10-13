CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N-able Wins Comparably Award For Best Companies For Compensation

N-able, Inc. (NABL) , the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), announced today that the company won an award for Best Compensation (Large Companies) in 2021 from Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career monitoring sites in the U.S.

These awards were determined by employees, who anonymously rated compensation at their place of employment. The answer to each question was given a numerical score, and then compared to companies of similar size across the U.S. No fees or costs were associated with participating.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the winners in this category alongside a number of other amazing companies," said Kathleen Pai, chief people officer, N-able. "We know that our N-ablites are the key to our success and we strive to provide an exceptional experience across the globe. Compensation is just one of many important aspects of our overall N-ablite Value Proposition that we will continue to expand upon."

When asked what they liked most about their compensation package, many employees made positive comments on the excellent healthcare benefits, 401K matching, Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP), and robust bonus payout structure.

"In order to recruit and retain top talent today, companies need to provide competitive compensation across the board," said Jason Nazar, co-founder/CEO, Comparably. "The Best Compensation list recognizes companies like N-able, who understand that investing in their employees will motivate them to do a great job and help drive the business forward."

About N-able

N-able empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. n-able.com

© 2021 N-able, Inc. All rights reserved.

Category: Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005070/en/

