Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK® Presentations At ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced two presentations at ANESTHESIOLOGY ® 2021, the national conference for the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). Both posters highlighted safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection program. The meeting was held on October 8 th to 12 th in San Diego, California.

"I am pleased that we continue to expand the published database underlying OLINVYK's compelling product profile," said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. "The robust data that we have generated in clinically complex patients will continue to serve as valuable information for healthcare providers as they consider the use of OLINVYK in their post-operative patients."

Poster details:

E-Poster #1: "Elevated Body Mass Index Does Not Affect Adverse Events Associated With Oliceridine, An Intravenous Opioid Agonist" with lead author Joseph F. Answine, M.D., Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.This poster reports the incidence of opioid-related adverse events (ORAEs), stratified by BMI categories (<30 kg/m 2, 30-40 kg/m 2 and >40 kg/m 2), from the OLINVYK Phase 3 real world open-label safety study. In the post-operative setting, obesity is a known risk factor for developing ORAEs.

Obese patients (BMI > 30 kg/m 2) were not at an increased risk for developing ORAEs, despite having a higher incidence of medical comorbidities compared to non-obese patients.

In the study, 46% (352/768) of patients were obese, and 10% of patients were morbidly obese (BMI > 40 kg/m 2).

Selected by ASA's Committee on Scientific Advisory for inclusion in a special in-person poster session on October 9 th.

E-Poster #2: "Safety Of Intravenous Oliceridine In Patients With Renal Impairment: Findings From A Phase 3 Open-label Study" with lead author Ashraf S. Habib, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology, Duke University School of Medicine.This poster reports the incidence of ORAEs and opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD), defined by oxygen saturation (SpO 2) < 90% or respiratory rate (RR) < 10 bpm, in patients with renal impairment from the OLINVYK Phase 3 real world open-label safety study. In the post-operative setting, patients with renal impairment are at a high risk of developing serious ORAEs, and dosage adjustment is often required when administering IV opioids.

Patients with moderate to severe renal insufficiency, defined as stage 3 or higher chronic kidney disease (CKD), were not at an increased risk for developing ORAEs or OIRD, compared to patients with stage 1-2 CKD.

Among all study patients, none experienced SpO 2 < 90% and RR < 10 bpm at the same time, and no patients received naloxone during treatment with OLINVYK.

In the study, nearly 18% (137/768) of patients had stage 3 or higher CKD.

About OLINVYK ® (oliceridine) injection

OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and doses greater than 3 mg should not be administered. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK ® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company's novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

Forward-Looking Statements

