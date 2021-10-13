CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

GXO Expects To Recruit 9,000 Employees In North America Ahead Of The Peak Holiday Season

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced plans to hire more than 9,000 logistics employees across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the peak holiday season. Globally, GXO is recruiting more than 20,000 employees and will continue to expand its use of advanced automation to boost productivity, enhance safety and improve the employee experience.

"We're proud to offer opportunities to thousands of people across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the busy holiday shopping season," said GXO's Chief Human Resources Officer Maryclaire Hammond. "When you come to GXO, you can expect to work with terrific colleagues and use our industry-leading technology in an inclusive environment where we invest in your success. We're looking for outstanding people to join our dynamic team."

The open positions include salaried, hourly, and contractor roles with flexible shift options and full- and part-time employment opportunities. GXO offers competitive compensation and benefits from day one, including sign-on bonuses, hourly wage incentives and other performance-based programs.

Full-time GXO employees receive comprehensive health, vision and dental insurance and parental care and leave programs. GXO also offers a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and development opportunities through the Grow at GXO program, which gives employees the opportunity to gain valuable experience and advance their careers. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit GXO Careers to learn more about our open positions and apply online.

Key states where GXO is hiring include: California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas.

GXO is responding to the ecommerce surge by increasing deployment of automation across its operations — up 40 percent year-over-year. The company plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of 2021 and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe. GXO offers employees the opportunity to work alongside leading-edge technologies that are reshaping the logistics industry. Across the company, employees receive extensive safety training with automated technologies that also reduce training time by up to 80 percent.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including the statements above regarding expected employment opportunities at GXO.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Matthew SchmidtGXO Logistics+1 203-307-2809 matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Anne LafourcadeGXO Logistics +33 (0)6 75 22 52 90 anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Amazon aims to hire 3,000 Hoosiers for seasonal jobs

Amazon plans to hire 3,000 Hoosiers as part of a national hiring push for seasonal workers. The company said the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. According to Amazon, many seasonal employees return each […]
INDIANA STATE
MarketWatch

Amazon seeks 150,000 seasonal hires in addition to more than 150,000 previously announced job openings

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it's looking for 150,000 seasonal hires, both full- and part-time. This is in addition to the previously announced goal of adding 40,000 corporate and tech workers and 125,000 fulfillment and transportation workers. "Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement. Workers receive a starting wage of $18 per hour, a sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour in many locations depending on the shift. Among the states with the most seasonal openings are Arizona, California and New York. Amazon says many seasonal workers come back year after year. Amazon stock is up 4.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Texas State
Greenwich, CT
Business
State
Georgia State
City
Greenwich, CT
AFP

Coal in the stocking: US retailers scramble ahead of festive season

With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves. Even as demand surges as the world's largest economy reopens, US retailers are working hard to avoid putting a damper on festivities, taking unprecedented actions to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles. The most dramatic steps have included moves by Walmart and other big box chains to charter their own ships and bypass messy delays at West Coast ports. Other workarounds have included bringing imports in earlier in the season, launching holiday promotions sooner and shifting to air cargo from ships.
The Drum

Fashion retailers look to refresh agency partnerships ahead of holiday season

In this column, we explore the major account wins and review announcements of the week. This week, fashion retailers and luxury brands refresh their media and creative approaches ahead of the holiday season. Farfetch, a digital shopping platform for luxury fashion, selected MullenLowe Group’s Mediahub UK as its global communications...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS 58

Biden looks to address shipping crisis ahead of holiday season

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- If you already have holiday gifts in mind, business owners are saying you shouldn't wait to buy them, because they might not be there later. Businesses are continuing to feel the squeeze in what U.S. officials are now calling a shipping crisis that President Biden said he wants to try and address.
MILWAUKEE, WI
martechseries.com

Optimizely Survey: Consumers Report Heightened Expectations for Digital Experiences this Holiday Season

Leading provider of digital experience platform solutions, Optimizely, today revealed results from a new survey, indicating global consumers’ eagerness to shop and spend online this holiday season, while having higher expectations for their digital experiences with brands. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer at Attentive.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Compensation And Benefits#Recruiting#Europe#Holiday Season#Gxo Logistics#Gxo Careers
MarketWatch

GXO Logistics to hire 9,000 employees in U.S. and Canada, to deploy 3,100 robots

GXO Logistics Inc. said Wednesday it plans to hire 20,000 employees globally, including 9,000 logistics employees in the U.S and Canada, ahead of the holiday season. The states where GXO is hiring include California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas. The open positions included salaried, hourly and contractor roles with flexible shift options and full- and part-time opportunities. The pure-play logistics company said it plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of 2021, and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe, in response to the surge in ecommerce. The stock, which went public in July was still inactive in premarket trading, has lost 6.3% over the past month, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has gained 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 1.4%.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

GXO seeks to hire 9,000 workers ahead of peak season

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics, Inc. plans to recruit 9,000 employees across North America and 20,000 globally ahead of peak holiday shipping season, the company said today. The hiring move is in conjunction with plans to continue the company’s investment in warehouse automation technology, which is up 40% year-over-year, the company also said. GXO is offering full-time, part-time, and contract employment opportunities across the United States and Canada; key hiring states include California, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The simultaneous automation push is designed to boost productivity, enhance safety, and improve the employee experience, according to company leaders, who note that automation has helped reduce employee training time by up to 80%. GXO said it plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of this year and open nine automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe. Both moves come at a time when logistics companies are having a hard time finding workers. U.S. job openings remained near a record high in August, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released this week. There were 10.4 million open jobs in August, down from a revised 11.1 million in July, a record high, according to the report.
ECONOMY
Times Union

Local stores warn of supply chain challenges ahead of holiday season

“Shop early.” Customers may have heard this appeal before in past holiday seasons, but this year shop owners really mean it. Expected higher-than-usual demand, combined with global supply chain issues that delay shipping for retailers, could make for a backlogged season of holiday shopping. Holiday gift sales in November and...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TravelPulse

Airlines Expecting Busy Holiday Travel Season After Slow September

Airlines in the United States are looking for an uptick in demand heading toward the winter holiday travel period after the Delta variant slowed the momentum created during a strong summer season. According to Reuters.com, a study by Raymond James of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) seven-day average passenger screening...
TRAVEL
fox9.com

Target paying employees who work peak holiday shifts extra $2 per hour

LOS ANGELES - Target employees who pick up extra shifts during peak days of the upcoming holiday season will make an extra $2 an hour, the company said on Tuesday. Employees and service center workers who pick up shifts on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, Christmas Eve or the day after Christmas will get the extra pay, the company said in a press release posted on its website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Kroger seeks to fill 20,000 positions ahead of holiday season

Kroger is looking to fill 20,000 positions across the nation in an effort to prepare for the holiday season even as widespread labor shortages continue. In order to do so, the nation's largest grocery chain is hosting a hybrid hiring event on Oct. 13 where it will try and fill retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and health care roles.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Kroger hiring 20K associates ahead of holiday season rush

KR THE KROGER CO. 39.18 -0.71 -1.78%. In order to do so, the nation's largest grocery chain is hosting a hybrid hiring event on Oct. 13 where it will try and fill retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and health care roles. The move will help...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy