CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

C2C Gold Appoints Chief Geologist For Newfoundland Projects

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the " Company" or " C2C") is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Buchanan, P. Geo. as Chief Geologist for C2C Gold. Mr. Buchanan, a structural geologist, will be focused on the Company's Central Newfoundland Gold Belt projects.

Exploration activity continues across the Company's 1,261 km 2 land package. All Barrens Lake soil sample results recently released (see C2C Gold NR dated Oct 6/21) are being integrated with GT Probe sampling results and airborne geophysics and LIDAR data. Soil sample results are pending from the Millertown property and the south part of the Badger property. C2C has reviewed historical data with our Buchans Resources Limited joint venture partners and arranged for aeromagnetic VLF-EM airborne and LIDAR coverage over the South Tally and Lake Douglas joint venture properties. The Lake Douglas property has been prioritized for prospecting, rock sampling, and mapping to define drill targets.

Chris Buchanan, Chief GeologistChris Buchanan is a professional geologist with over 24 years of mineral exploration, mining project evaluation, geological modeling, technical writing, and mine development experience throughout Newfoundland, Yukon, British Columbia, the Trans-Hudson orogenic belt, South America, Mexico, and Australia. He holds a Hons. B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Waterloo and a M.Sc. (Geology) from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Mr. Buchanan's recent work has focused on structurally controlled gold-bearing quartz systems, unconformity and volcanic hosted uranium deposits, lead-zinc deposits, and copper-gold porphyry systems. He has held key roles with major and junior exploration companies and since 2004 he has worked as an independent consultant providing structural geology expertise and exploration program management services. Most recently he helped guide the PL gold deposit in Manitoba to a positive feasibility study.

Chris is a registered Professional Geologist with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and is registered to practice in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Company also advises it will participate in the upcoming 121 virtual Mining Investment Conference being held from October 13 th to 15 th, 2021. For more information please visit: 121 Mining Investment Online - Americas - Connecting Mining Companies and Investors 1-2-1 (weare121.com).

About C2C Gold Corp.C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company controls 1,261 km 2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

For additional information:Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer (833) 888-2862 info@c2cgold.com www.c2cgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking StatementsThis news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the structure of the Option; the exercise of the Option; and the completion of the Joint Venture. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Precipitate Commences Field Work at Ace Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada and Grants Stock Options

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce it has commenced exploration field work on the Ace Project (or the "Project") located at the northern end of the highly prospective Exploits Subzone (Dunnage Tectonic Zone) of north-central Newfoundland, Canada.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Sabre Gold - Copperstone & Brewery Creek Project Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) ("Sabre Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide project updates for its 100-per-cent owned fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former gold producers.
METAL MINING
TheStreet

C2C Gold Identifies Drill-Ready Gold Targets At Its Barrens Lake Property, Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the " Company" or " C2C") is pleased to announce the identification of multiple drill-ready gold targets from its 2021 soil sampling program, the first comprehensive gold exploration program to date, at the Barrens Lake property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Highlights include:
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Baru Gold breaks ground on its Sangihe gold project in Indonesia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Construction will consist of clearing land, building two 100,000 tonnes heap leach pads, pit overburden removal, preparation of...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#White Gold#Gold Corp#Cse#Ctoc#Company#Buchans Resources Limited#Vlf#Hons
TheStreet

Clarity Gold Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (" Clarity" or the " Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that Stephen Sulis has joined the management team as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Stephen Sulis is currently working as...
BUSINESS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

Why Australia could halve emissions by 2030 with minimal cost and inconvenience

We’re just two weeks away from the international climate summit in Glasgow, and the Morrison government has yet to announce whether it will commit to a stronger climate target for 2030. The current 2030 target, set at the Paris Agreement, is to cut emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels. This has been widely criticised as being weak. As a professor of engineering and an author of many research papers considering what’s needed to reach 100% renewable energy, I believe Australia can do far better. With minimal cost and inconvenience, Australia could reduce emissions to about half its 2005 levels, by 2030....
CHINA
Reuters

Alberta referendum puts embattled premier in spotlight

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Alberta held a referendum on Monday asking whether Canada should remove a commitment to redistribute wealth among provinces from its constitution, but the vote envisioned by Premier Jason Kenney as a tool to gain leverage with Ottawa could backfire against the deeply unpopular leader.
POLITICS
FOX40

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy