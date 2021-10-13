CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CorVel To Present At The National Workers Compensation And Disability Conference, Focusing On The Future Of Telehealth And A Proactive Approach To Patient Care

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two executives from CorVel Corporation (CRVL) - Get CorVel Corporation Report, a national provider of risk management solutions, will speak on the future of telehealth, proactive approaches to stress management, and key takeaways from the COVID-19 pandemic at the 2021 National Workers Compensation and Disability Conference in Las Vegas on Oct. 20-21, 2021.

"We are excited to connect with partners and colleagues at the National Workers Compensation and Disability Conference in-person this year," said Michael Combs, CorVel's President and CEO. "It's an honor to present at this well-respected conference, and we look forward to sharing the insights gained during an unprecedented year."

CorVel will participate in three panel events:

  • " How We Start Today to Better Lead the Workforce of Tomorrow " (October 20 at 8:30 a.m.). Panelists in this keynote presentation will be Michael Combs, CorVel's President and CEO; Dan Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief of Risk & Insurance; Andrea Buhl, Sedgwick's President for Managed Care Operations; Denise Zoe Algire, Director of Risk Initiatives and National Medical Director for the Albertson Companies; and Tom Veale, TRISTAR Insurance Group's President.
  • " A Proactive Approach to Supporting Workers Through Traumatic Stress " (October 20 at 11:00 a.m.). Karen Thomas, CorVel's Director of Case Management Innovation, and Sharon L'Heureux Dressel, Risk Manager for the City of Beverly Hills, will discuss the importance of a proactive approach to managing traumatic stress.
  • " We're Doing Telehealth: Great, But Now What? " (October 21 at 1:45 p.m.). Michael Combs, CorVel's President and CEO; Jenny Novoa, Gap Inc.'s Senior Director of Risk Management and Safety; and Lara Heal, MEMIC's Director of Managed Care Services, will discuss the future of telehealth for workers' compensation.

The National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference is the industry's most prominent national conference and is hosted by Risk & Insurance, a medical society focused on highlighting outstanding professionals in charge of their organization's risk management and commercial insurance. To learn more about this year's program, click here.

About CorVel CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers' compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients. For more information about CorVel, please visit: www.corvel.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company's control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's continued investments in innovative technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa StoranPhone: 949-851-1473 www.corvel.com

