CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Special Conference Call To Discuss Results Of Its Definitive Feasibility Study And Building Acquisitions

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Westwater Resources (NYSE: American: WWR), a battery grade natural graphite development Company, will hold a special conference call on Thursday October 14, 2021, at noon EDT (10:00 AM MDT) to discuss the recently announced results of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a battery graphite production facility and its recent acquisition of 90,000 square feet of commercial property adjacent to the Kellyton site.

Westwater plans to develop its Coosa Graphite Processing Facility to purify natural graphite concentrates and to provide battery ready graphite products. The project will use state of the art technology and processing techniques - the Company has applied for a patent for the purification and processing of graphite concentrates with 95-97 percent carbon content into graphite products used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Dial In Numbers:

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International)
  • Conference ID: Westwater Discussion of Definitive Feasibility Study

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Chad M. Potter, Chief Operating Officer and Steven M. Cates, Chief Accounting Officer.

The conference call presentation will also be available via a live web cast through the Company's website, www.westwaterresources.net.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for a limited time and by phone:

  • 1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)
  • Replay access code: 7927

About Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's primary project is the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the construction and operation of the Company's Coosa Graphite Project production facility and the costs and schedules associated with them. The Company cautions that there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information:

(a) the Company's ability to successfully construct and operate a commercial-scale plant capable of producing battery grade materials in quantities and on schedules consistent with the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Company's ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Dorfner Anzaplan and Samuel Engineering, including the impact of COVID-19 and its potential impacts to the capital markets; (e) government regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (f) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for energy storage batteries; (g) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including but not limited to Alabama and Colorado; (h) the ability of the Company to enter into and successfully close acquisitions or other material transactions; (i) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (j) new litigation or arbitration; Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005338/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Vonage Announces Date Of Earnings Release And Conference Call For Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The earnings release will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (BRC) - Get Brady Corporation Class A Report, will announce its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, November 18, 2021. A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Thursday, November 18,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Whitecap Resources Inc. Confirms Monthly Dividend For October Of $0.0225 Per Share And Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call / Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0225 per common share in respect of October operations will be paid on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
TheStreet

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HONOLULU, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) - Get Central Pacific Financial Corp. Report, parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on October 27, 2021, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time ( 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on October 27, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. To Host 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call On October 28, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 28, 2021, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feasibility Study#Wwr#Company#Westwater Resources Inc#Nyse American
TheStreet

Ovintiv To Host Its Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call And Webcast On November 3, 2021

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its third quarter 2021 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Wednesday November 3, 2021. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday November 2, 2021. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II And Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness And Scheduled Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination On October 27, 2021

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD, "Mountain Crest II"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company and Better Therapeutics, Inc. ("Better Therapeutics"), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that MCAD's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-255493) relating to the previously announced merger of MCAD and Better Therapeutics has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of October 12, 2021. MCAD also announced that it will hold its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on October 27, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with Better Therapeutics. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast at the following address https://www.cstproxy.com/mcacquisitionii/2021. Stockholders will be able to attend the meeting by using the control number that is printed on their proxy card.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

ZA Group Inc Announces Acquisition Of NFID

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, (OTCMARKETS: ZAAG) announces the acquisition of NFID. NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of surf, skate, trail running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories.
YOGA
investing.com

Greatland Gold releases pre-feasibility study results from its Havieron project

Investing.com – Greatland Gold (LON:GGPL) has provided the Stage 1 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) results at its Havieron project in the Paterson region of Western Australia. The AIM-listed company could now become the second-lowest gold cost company, according to the results from the study. The results of the PFS shows low-cost...
METAL MINING
TheStreet

SilverBow Resources Announces Oil-Weighted Acquisition

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) - Get SilverBow Resources Inc Report ("SilverBow" or "the Company") announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford from two sellers. Acquisition Highlights:. Total purchase price of approximately $75 million, consisting of $45 million in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Horizon Acquisition Corp. Announces Delisting Of Its Securities Effective And Conditional Upon Consummation Of Its Pending Business Combination With Vivid Seats Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Acquisition Corp. (HZAC) ("Horizon" or the "Company") announced today that, assuming satisfaction of the conditions to the closing of its pending business combination with Vivid Seats Inc. ("Vivid Seats") (the "Business Combination"), including approval of the Business Combination by the Company's shareholders, Vivid Seats, as the surviving entity, intends to list its common shares and warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "SEAT" and "SEAT WS," respectively and that Horizon intends to voluntarily delist all of its securities from The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), including each of Horizon's units, public shares and public warrants currently listed on the NYSE under the symbols "HZAC.U," "HZAC" and "HZAC WS," respectively. The decision to list on Nasdaq was made in consideration of the Business Combination. Trading is currently expected to begin on Nasdaq on or about October 19, 2021 following the consummation of the Business Combination, which is currently expected to occur on October 18, 2021, subject to final shareholder approval at Horizon's extraordinary general meeting on October 14, 2021, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Until the Business Combination is complete, Horizon's Class A ordinary shares, warrants and units will continue to trade under the ticker symbols "HZAC," "HZAC WS" and "HZAC.U," respectively, on the NYSE. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the Business Combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. Horizon expects the last day of trading on the NYSE to be on or about October 18, 2021, subject to final shareholder approval at Horizon's extraordinary general meeting on October 14, 2021, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company", "UFG", "we", or "our") announced today that its 2021 third quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on November 4, 2021. An earnings call will be held at 9:00 a.m. central time on that date to allow securities analysts, shareholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company's 2021 third quarter results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Enters Into A Definitive Agreement To Add PostBidShip To Its Differentiating Technology Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) ("LiveToBeHappy" or the "Company"), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to add PostBidShip to its technology platform of companies. In addition, the Company intends to re-brand PostBidShip as HARDHATFREIGHT.com, to advance the company's leadership in the construction freight market.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy