LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan health department is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu ahead of flu season, setting a goal of 4 million shots in arms. The MDHHS said getting the flu vaccine is critical this season because flu viruses and COVID-19 will be spreading simultaneously. Residents are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as their flu shot. According to the CDC, those who are at higher risk for contracting flu are also at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO