Des Moines, IA

MidAmerican warns natural gas prices will create higher heating bills

KGLO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — MidAmerican Energy is warning natural gas customers the cost of heating is going to be a lot more this winter. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood says the cost for the company to acquire natural gas has changed dramatically. “Last year gas prices on the open market were really low. This year they have whipsawed and they are really high. Global demand is up, production here the U.S. and storage are down, and that all translates into higher market prices for that commodity,” he says.

www.kglonews.com

#Natural Gas Prices#Midamerican Energy
