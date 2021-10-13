CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Axogen, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 3, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) - Get Axogen, Inc. Report, a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the market closes. Axogen management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast following the release at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may do so by dialing toll free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com .

About AxogenAxogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance ® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector ®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector ®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard Nerve Cap ®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

Contact:Axogen, Inc. Peter Mariani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The RMR Group Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled For Tuesday, November 16th

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, November 15th, 2021. On Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Whitecap Resources Inc. Confirms Monthly Dividend For October Of $0.0225 Per Share And Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call / Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0225 per common share in respect of October operations will be paid on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Paysign To Host Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, will discuss third-quarter 2021 earnings at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Participant details are as follows:U.S. dial-in: 877.407.2988International dial-in: 201.389.0923Webcast: Click Here. Replay:Dial-in: 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415Conference ID: 13722715The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axogen Inc#Alachua#Axgn#Axogenaxogen
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. To Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call On November 05, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (RBA) - Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Report and (TSX: RBA) the world's largest industrial auctioneer and a leading equipment distributor, invites interested parties to participate in its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call, occurring on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time / 3:00 p.m. GMT. During the call, company executives will discuss Ritchie Bros.' earning results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. The Company's third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released after NYSE and TSX markets close the day prior, on November 4, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) - Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Class A Report ("Solaris" or the "Company") announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release after market close on November 1, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date Of Earnings Release And Conference Call To Discuss 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review third quarter earnings and operating results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET. CrossFirst's financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 18, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

State Street net income rises by 29%

State Street Corp. said Monday its third-quarter profit increased to $714 million, or $1.96 a share, from $555 million, or $1.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, profit in the latest period totaled $2 a share. Revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.78 billion. Analysts expected the financial services firm to earn $1.89 a share, with non-GAAP income of $1.92 a share and revenue of $2.96 billion. State Street said it plans to resume its share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2022. It suspended the effort in September and raised $1.9 billion of capital through a common stock issuance to finance its $3.5 billion acquisition of BBH Investor Services. Shares of State Street are up 27.4% this year, compared to a rise of 19% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pncguam.com

New COVID cases drop to double digits at 91

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 200 tests performed on October 17. Three (3) cases were identified through contact tracing. An additional 78 cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Esperion Therapeutics to reduce workforce by 40%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. were down 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it plans to reduce its workforce by 40%, citing the challenges of launching two cholesterol-lowering medications during the pandemic. It also said it plans to streamline its commercial strategy, and with those programs in place, Esperion expects to save at least $20 million in 2021. Research and development expenses are now expected to be $110 to $115 million in 2021, down from previous guidance of $120 to $130 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to be $195 to $200 million this year, down from previous guidance of $200 to $210 million. Esperion's stock has tumbled 64.8% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 19.0%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Biogen says ALS drug did not meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 clinical trial

Shares of Biogen were down 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company said an experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug did not meet the primary endpoint in an open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial. Biogen said it is considering next steps for the investigational drug, tofersen, which was being tested in people with a rare form of the neurodegenerative disease. "These preliminary data may be supportive of some hints of efficacy; however, the study failed the well-understood ALS primary endpoint, and thus we don't see how Biogen would be able to proceed with a filing with this data," SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman told investors on Sunday. Biogen's stock is up 14.8% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Revance Therapeutics plummets after FDA said it can't approve BLA of treatment for frown lines

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. plummeted 34.7% toward an 18-month low in premarket Monday, which puts them on track for a record one-day selloff, after the company said the the Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the biotechnology company's treatment of glabellar, or frown, lines. The company said late Friday that FDA determined it could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The announcement comes after the company said late on Oct. 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since April 2020, has dropped 19.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 3.7% and the S&P 500 has rallied 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Sinclair Broadcast says it is investigating ransomware attack that took data from its networks, shares down 1.5% premarket

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares slid 1.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the operator of TV stations said it is investigating a potential cybersecurity incident. The Baltimore, Md.-based Sinclair said it has identified that certain servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware and that some of its networks were disrupted and data was taken. The company is working to determine what information the taken data contained and will take actions as appropriate. "Promptly upon detection of the security event, senior management was notified, and the company implemented its incident response plan, took measures to contain the incident, and launched an investigation," the company said in a statement. "Legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals were engaged. The Company also notified law enforcement and other governmental agencies." For now, the company said the incident has disrupted parts of its business, including the provision of local ads to local broadcast stations on behalf of clients. It is working to restore operations. It's too early to say if the incident will have a material impact on financial results. Shares are down 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy