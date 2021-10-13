Iowa Lottery exploring option to sell tickets in grocery checkout lanes

DES MOINES — The Iowa Lottery is exploring some ways to make purchasing its products easier for customers. Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the effort is spurred by all the changes in retail brought on by the pandemic. “Just making everything as convenient as possible. In the retail setting something that is an impediment to the process is called friction,” Neubauer says, “so you are trying to do everything that you can to remove friction from the process of selling your product.”