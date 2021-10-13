CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GasLog Partners LP Announces Date For Third-Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call And Webcast

Majuro, Marshall Islands, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (GLOP) - Get GasLog Partners LP Report today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

GasLog Partners will host a conference call to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2021 at 8.30 a.m. EDT (3.30 p.m. EEST) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The Partnership's senior management will review the operational and financial performance for the period. Management's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

+1 855 253 8928 (USA)+44 20 3107 0289 (United Kingdom)+33 1 70 80 71 53 (France)+852 5819 4851 (Hong Kong)+47 2396 4173 (Oslo)

Conference ID: 8640907

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).

Contacts:

Joseph NelsonHead of Investor RelationsPhone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of 15 LNG wholly owned carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (GLOP) - Get GasLog Partners LP Report but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners' website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

Community Policy