CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Bahrain Launches The Fastest Global Sea-to-Air Logistics Hub In The Region

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has launched the fastest regional multi-modal logistics hub in the region with only a 2hr turnaround time for all containers - meaning products can be with customers in half the time and at 40% of the cost.

The launch of the "Bahrain Global Sea-Air Hub" capitalizes both on Bahrain's strategic position midway between European and Asian markets as well as on its proximity to regional target markets by establishing the most efficient multimodal sea-air transshipment hub in the region with a global reach.

The hub relies on streamlined clearance procedures, optimized logistics, and full digitization to achieve an end-to-end lead time of just under two hours for goods transiting from Bahrain International Airport to Khalifa bin Salman Port, and vice versa.

These gains translate to a 50% reduction in average lead time compared to pure sea freight and a 40% reduction in cost compared to pure air freight. Accordingly, Bahrain's sea-air hub serves as a valuable alternative for manufacturers and freight forwarders, particularly in the context of the ongoing shipping crisis.

Bahrain will grant Partner status in this initiative to all markets globally which will allow for granting their nationally based companies the opportunity to become an authorized Trusted Shipper at the Bahrain's Global sea-to-air logistics hub.

Bahrain Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, H.E Kamal bin Ahmed said:

"The launch of this Global Sea-to-Air logistics hub, the fastest in the Middle East, here in Bahrain is a real opportunity not only for global logistics companies but also for exporters across the world. This service can lead to 40% cost savings compared to air freight only and 50% faster lead times than pure sea freight."

He added: "We can only do this because of our unique position, the proximity of our ports, as well as our regulators, operators and port authorities working closely together and our state-of-the-art digital processing solution."

This hub will enable the growth of the Bahrain logistics sector which will contribute to further diversify the Kingdom economy. Bahrain non-oil GDP year-on-year growth reached 7.8% in Q2 in 2021.

The operating cost within the logistics sector is 45% lower in Bahrain compared to neighboring markets, as per KPMG 2019 report "Cost of Doing Business in Logistics". This has positioned Bahrain as an attractive destination for global and regional businesses operating within the sector.

About Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT)

Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) is the government body responsible for the development and regulation of the Kingdom's transportation and telecommunications infrastructure and systems.

With the overarching objective of enhancing the quality of life and facilitating the movement of people and goods via land, sea, and air transport in line with the Economic Vision 2030, MTT is tasked with developing streamlined and sustainable transportation and telecommunications industries to support the Kingdom's economic growth.

Website: www.mtt.gov.bh Twitter: @MTTBahrain Instagram: @mtt_bahrain

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahrain-launches-the-fastest-global-sea-to-air-logistics-hub-in-the-region-301399155.html

SOURCE Bahrain Economic Development Board

Comments / 0

Related
theloadstar.com

Maersk signs three-year global reefer logistics deal with Danish Crown

AP Moller-Maersk has signed a three-year, global end-to-end logistics agreement with giant meat and food producer Danish Crown. The agreement covers all Danish Crown’s business units, delivering ocean services, inland and cold chain logistics, and will also include access to the digital supply chain platform, Tradelens, which is underpinned by blockchain technology.
AGRICULTURE
The Press

Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
Reuters

Spain's Aena opens bidding for new Madrid airport logistics hub

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Aena kicked off the bidding on Friday for a 28-hectare plot near Madrid-Barajas where the airport operator plans to build a mega-hub for air and ground freight to capitalise on a boom in logistics. The move is the first step in a plan announced earlier this...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistics#Gdp#European#Asian
Apple Insider

Apple Pay lands in Bahrain with three major banks supported at launch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple Pay support has officially arrived in the country of Bahrain with support from at least three of the major banks in the region.
BUSINESS
u.today

Tezos Development Hub in London Launched by TriliTech

A new development, research and promotion center launches in London to facilitate the evolution of Tezos-based solutions. According to the press release shared with U.Today, the TriliTech team announces the launch of a multi-purpose Tezos-centric development hub in London. The TriliTech team includes recognized high-profile experts in decentralization, gaming, fintech...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction

Smokestacks belch noxious fumes into the air from a massive coal-fired power plant on the Indonesian coast, a stark illustration of Asia's addiction to the fossil fuel which is threatening climate targets.  The challenge is illustrated by the enormous Suralaya coal plant on Indonesia's Java island, one of the biggest in Southeast Asia, which can power about 14 million homes a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Indonesia, Malaysia concerned about Australia's nuclear subs

The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern Monday that Australia’s plan to obtain nuclear-powered submarines may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia.The U.S., Britain and Australia announced last month that they have formed a security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will reshape relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Under the arrangement, Australia will build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines using U.S. expertise, while dumping a contract with France for diesel-electric subs. The nuclear subs will allow Australia to conduct longer patrols and give the alliance a stronger...
CHINA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy