New York Homeowners Encouraged To Prep Their Boilers For Winter Now

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, is offering several tips for homeowners to efficiently prepare their boilers for the winter.

"Being a part of New York for so long, we understand how important properly working boilers are in this area," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Getting your boiler ready for winter is as easy as performing a few maintenance checks and following through as soon as repairs are needed. Homeowners certainly do not want to be stuck with repairs in the middle of winter."

Petri suggests the following boiler tips in preparation for winter:

1. Turn on the boiler before winter. It is good practice to turn on the boiler before winter to make sure it is working properly. Turn it on for a few minutes during the fall to check the parts and pressure.

2. Insulate the pipes.There is a chance the condensation pipe will freeze in extremely low temperatures, causing the boiler to shut off. By insulating the pipes, this safety measure can be avoided, keeping the boiler on and working efficiently to heat the home.

3. Perform an overall check.Take a few minutes to look at and listen to the boiler. Is it gurgling or making any other odd noises? Do you see any cracks? If there are signs of damage or questionable noises associated with the boiler, finding them so they can be addressed early can prevent expensive, time-consuming repairs during the winter months when the boiler is working the most.

4. Check the flame.The boiler flame should be blue in color. If it is discolored, there can be several reasons why. Ask a professional to check it immediately to determine the cause.

5. Bleed out the radiator.Sometimes it is necessary to remove air from the radiator. When air is trapped in the system, it can put too much strain on the boiler. If the radiator is colder at the bottom than the top, that means it needs to be bled out. Turn off the heat. Then, turn the bleed valve, which will create a hissing sound as air escapes. When water starts to drip out, close the bleed valve.

6. Stick to an annual service schedule.Homeowners can perform each of the above tips for preparing a boiler for winter, but sticking to the boiler's annual service schedule is still advised. An experienced technician will extensively inspect a boiler and service each part properly to keep things running smoothly. Combining annual service with DIY maintenance will help homeowners fully prepare a boiler for the winter months.

"Winter in New York can be brutal, but a properly working boiler can keep homeowners nice and warm," Petri said. "Taking a few minutes to prepare the boiler is worth it, and if homeowners have any questions about the process, Petri Plumbing & Heating is here to help."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR865-977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-homeowners-encouraged-to-prep-their-boilers-for-winter-now-301398965.html

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

