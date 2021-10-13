CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Monster Energy Introduces New Monster Reserve

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has developed a line extension like no other with the creation of Monster Reserve and their new crafted flavors, White Pineapple and Watermelon. Monster Reserve will be available in convenience and grocery stores this Fall to match the demand for these leading flavor profiles.

"Monster is listening to our consumers. They want the Monster experience with flavors that only Monster can provide said Dan McHugh of Monster Energy. "Watermelon and White Pineapple were easy choices for Monster Reserve as they're both extremely popular with all ages and are delicious standouts from our pre-existing flavors."

Watermelon Monster Reserve gives you energy and summer feelings, all year long. The fan favorite flavor is juicy and authentic. Or, take a tropical twist on your favorite energy drink with White Pineapple. White Pineapple blends the classic tropical flavor with different notes for a unique drinking experience. Both flavors are full sugar and feature 160 mg of caffeine per 16 oz. serving.

Monster Energy continues to deliver energy, while also winning with taste. The Monster Reserve line is a premium flavor offering, but at the regular line price. With full flavor profiles and a new take on the already beloved drink, Monster Reserve is sure to quench those fruity energy cravings.

To learn more about Monster Reserve and Monster Energy, visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/.

About Monster EnergyBased in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by music artists, athletes, sports, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

Media Contact: info@monsterenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monster-energy-introduces-new-monster-reserve-301398954.html

SOURCE Monster Energy

Comments / 0

Related
just-drinks.com

Monster Beverage Co’s Monster Reserve flavours – Product Launch

Monster Beverage Corp has unveiled a line extension to its namesake energy drinks brand that will house ‘premium’ flavours. Monster Reserve, revealed today, debuts with Watermelon and White Pineapple variants, which each contain 160mg of caffeine per 45cl can. The company said the full-sugar drinks are the first from a new line of Monster-branded energy drinks that offer alternative flavours at the same price point as its normal range.
ECONOMY
federalwaymirror.com

Java Monster Mean Bean Review: Premium Coffee Energy Drink?

Java Monster is a popular drink, and even if you have never tried it, you have probably seen the advertisements everywhere. With over 39 different beverages under the brand Monster in North America, Java Monster is one of the most consumed energy drinks in the monster family. The Java Monster...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Cruz still open to charity fight against Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz says that he is still open to a charity fight against Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp. Following his win over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 earlier this year, Cruz challenged Molenkamp — a top executive at Monster Energy — to a charity fight. It’s been over six months since then and we haven’t heard much about their feud, so it appears as though the rift is over between the two. However, Cruz says he’s still open to fighting Molenkamp.
UFC
DFWChild

Q&A with a Monster Jam Driver

Cynthia Gauthier is the woman behind the wheel of Monster Mutt Dalmatian—and one of the few female drivers in the male-dominated extreme sport of monster trucking. More than that, she’s an athlete in every sense of the word. Witness some of Gauthier’s best stunt driving here and root for her in-person here in Dallas-Fort Worth Saturday, October 16 on the Monster Jam circuit.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Energy#Energy Drinks#The Monster#Caffeine#Corona#White Pineapple#Mma
Homer News

Java Monster [Review] Mean Bean Coffee Energy Boosting Drink

In a world where production and efficiency are essential towards meeting daily goals, boosting daily energy levels is paramount. As a result, many athletes, rockers, and hipsters worldwide have opted for energy drinks, which contain very high caffeine strengths. Additionally, energy drinks are an alternative solution to coffee as they contain essential nutrients needed by your body for good health. One such solution is Java Monster, an energy drink that helps kickstart your day by rejuvenating your energy levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
vgr.com

New Encore Arenas Map Coming in Apex Legends Monsters Within

Tomorrow, on the 12th of October, Respawn will be launching Monsters Within; this year’s Apex Legends Halloween event. While most of the event’s features and new cosmetics are decidedly Halloween-themed, the game will also be getting a new map for its Arenas mode. Encore isn’t particularly horror-themed, but rather themed around Seer.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Monster Crown leaves early access with brand-new launch trailer

It’s been five years since Studio Aurum founder, Jason Walsh, began developing Monster Crown as a passion project. It took him four years to get to Steam Early Access. Now, after a year in early access, the dark monster taming RPG has evolved to the point where it is ready for a full release. The create-collector with a dark side marks its launch with an overview trailer that will give you a good idea of what’s in store for Monster Crown.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Gematsu

Monster Hunter Rise

Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you’ll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline. The PC release also comes packed with a number of additional visual and performance enhancing optimizations.
VIDEO GAMES
ea.com

Monsters Within Event

From October 12 to November 2nd, get spooky with our latest event with a new Arenas map, Shadow Royale LTM, and more!. To be a Legend, you have to have something special inside you… something bold. Something fierce. Something monstrous. Starting October 12th and running to November 2nd, join the...
VIDEO GAMES
Atlanta News

Monster Energy Supercross Tickets on Sale Today for Atlanta

Feld Entertainment, Inc. announced today that tickets are on sale for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season taking place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 16 at 2:30 PM. Pre-sale begins today for preferred customers and will run through next Monday, October 11. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 12. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Nintendo Life

Monster Crown

Monster Crown Review (Switch) "I choose you... to read this contract!" About three years ago, Studio Aurum pitched Monster Crown on Kickstarter, a monster-battling RPG which wasn’t shy about taking inspiration from a certain popular Game Freak franchise. After making over nine times as much money as the initial goal, the title then shifted to Early Access on PC, where it was regularly iterated on and updated in tandem with community feedback. Now it’s 1.0 release has finally come to fruition and it’s naturally made its way over to the Switch. Monster Crown offers up an enjoyable, though flawed throwback to simpler monster-battling days, but it ultimately proves to be a worthwhile experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnitemares 2021 Brings Fortnite Monsters New And Familiar Every Day In October

Fortnite is celebrating Halloween for another spooky season with Fortnitemares 2021, the game's biggest Halloween event to date. It starts in-game today, October 5, and runs through the end of the month. Bewitching new skins, game modes, and more will arrive throughout the month of October. Here's all you need to know about Fortnitemares 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy