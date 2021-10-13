CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Transportation delays plan to use RISE funds for rural housing infrastructure

KGLO News
 5 days ago

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation is delaying a pilot project that would help with the rural housing shortage in the state. The D-O-T’s Craig Markley says the plan would use money from a program that has traditionally been used to build roads to support businesses and business development. He says it would use a small portion of the Rebuild Iowa’s Sound Economy or RISE program for a pilot program to build the streets and roadways that would support rural housing.

www.kglonews.com

