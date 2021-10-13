CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dates Set For Moody's Earnings Release And Investor Teleconference

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Moody's Corporation (MCO) Report will release its third quarter 2021 results before the start of NYSE trading on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A copy of the release will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, will jointly host the call. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Individuals within the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1-877-400-0505. Other callers should dial +1-720-452-9084. Please dial in to the call by 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The passcode for the call is 4335083.

The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations". The webcast will be available until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 26, 2021.

A replay of the teleconference will be available from 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, October 28, 2021 until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, November 26, 2021. The replay can be accessed from within the United States and Canada by dialing +1-888-203-1112. Other callers can access the replay at +1-719-457-0820. The replay confirmation code is 4335083.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-212-553-4857.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's (MCO) - Get Moody's Corporation (MCO) Report is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005056/en/

